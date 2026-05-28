No longer in big brother’s shadow: Juan Manuel Cerundolo shocks Jannik Sinner at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Until Thursday, Juan Manuel Cerundolo had been best known as Francisco Cerundolo’s younger brother. Those days are…

PARIS (AP) — Until Thursday, Juan Manuel Cerundolo had been best known as Francisco Cerundolo’s younger brother.

Those days are over for the 24-year-old Argentine player, who produced the biggest win of his career in the furnace of Roland Garros when he beat No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Sinner was the heavy favorite to win the French Open and complete a career Grand Slam, but he struggled badly in the heat that has engulfed Paris since the start of the clay-court tournament.

Cerundolo made the most of his opponent’s physical issues to advance to the third round of a Grand Slam event for the first time.

He beat Sinner 3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1 and was gracious in victory — hardly celebrating.

“It’s tough for him,” the 56th-ranked Cerundolo said. “I couldn’t win more than three games in a set, so I was a little bit lucky. He deserved to win this match, and then I don’t know what happened. But I feel sorry for him and hope he recovers.”

It was Cerundolo’s first win against Sinner. His brother Francisco, who is ranked 26th, has beaten him twice.

Some things to know about Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Nicknamed “Juanma,” Cerundolo turned professional in 2018 after starting tennis when he was just 3 years old at his parents’ academy. A left-hander, he said he was inspired by 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal because of “how he plays and fights for every ball.”

His favorite shot is the forehand — he struck 29 forehand winners against Sinner — and his favorite tournament? Roland Garros, of course.

A winning streak

It is not comparable to Sinner’s — the Italian was on a 30-match winning streak before they faced each other — but Cerundolo had been in excellent form heading into the contest.

Earlier this month, he won a Challenger tour title in southern France and is now on a seven-match winning streak.

He first came to prominence in Cordoba in 2021 when ranked No. 355 winning eight matches in nine days to take the title as a qualifier in his ATP Tour debut.

Soccer fan

Cerundolo cites Argentine club River Plate as his favorite team and admires Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cerundolo’s father also played professionally during the 1980’s. His sister Maria Constanza Cerundolo, played for the Argentine field hockey team that won the gold medal at 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Next opponent

Cerundolo will next be up against Martin Landaluce of Spain.

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