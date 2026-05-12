Carter leads Las Vegas against Connecticut after 22-point game

Las Vegas Aces (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (1-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-2, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces faces the Connecticut Sun after Chennedy Carter scored 22 points in the Aces’ 105-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Connecticut finished 11-33 overall a season ago while going 7-15 at home. The Sun shot 41.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Las Vegas finished 30-14 overall with a 13-9 record on the road last season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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