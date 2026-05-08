Carolina visits Philadelphia with 3-0 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -188, Flyers +156; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-1 in the last meeting.

Philadelphia is 43-27-12 overall and 16-13-6 against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers are 38-7-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Carolina has a 53-22-7 record overall and a 23-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Hurricanes have a 29-6-3 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has scored 27 goals with 41 assists for the Flyers. Bobby Brink has four assists over the last 10 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 26 goals and 45 assists for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 7.3 penalties and 19.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-0-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 6.3 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Owen Tippett: day to day (undisclosed), Noah Cates: out (lower body), Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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