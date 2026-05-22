Cardoso leads Chicago against Minnesota after 24-point game

Minnesota Lynx (3-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-2) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts…

Minnesota Lynx (3-2, 2-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-2)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points in the Chicago Sky’s 99-89 loss to the Dallas Wings.

Chicago finished 10-34 overall with a 6-16 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Sky shot 42.5% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota went 34-10 overall a season ago while going 14-8 on the road. The Lynx averaged 86.1 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 28.8 from deep.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (ankle), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Dorka Juhasz: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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