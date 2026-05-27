Cardinals aim to stop 3-game road skid, play the Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals (29-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (29-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (32-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dustin May (0-0); Brewers: TBD

LINE: Brewers -152, Cardinals +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will try to stop their three-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 32-20 record overall and an 18-11 record in home games. The Brewers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .335.

St. Louis has a 16-11 record on the road and a 29-24 record overall. The Cardinals have a 22-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 9 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs while slugging .578. Ivan Herrera is 10 for 39 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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