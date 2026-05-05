Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Double Winnings Boosts for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We are deep into the NBA playoffs, and there is truly nothing better than finding a sharp edge to secure a nice payday. If you’re feeling stuck with simple bets and want to start maximizing your returns, we’re in this together. Today, new customers can unlock a seriously lucrative welcome offer here using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW.

By claiming the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion, you can instantly boost your potential payouts on the hardwood. This is the perfect tool for tonight’s highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as any other NBA game taking place during this week’s round of the playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

Let’s break down the concept: by simply signing up and placing a $1 qualifying bet, new Caesars customers unlock an incredible promotion designed to elevate our entire betting experience. This unique offer hands you ten 100% profit boost tokens, effectively allowing you to “Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.”

The value here is massive. It gives us a real chance to build our bankroll by chasing bigger payouts without needing to piece together complicated exotic wagers right out of the gate. These tokens are perfect for tackling the current NBA postseason slate.

Whether you want to back the Lakers on the road or prefer the Thunder defending their home court, applying these boosts instantly maximizes your return. Just secure your tokens and deploy them strategically across today’s playoff action.

NBA Betting Lines for Tuesday Night

Matchup Moneyline (Away / Home) Spread (Away / Home) Total Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder +700 / -1111 +15.5 (-108) / -15.5 (-114) O/U 213.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons +135 / -159 N/A / -3.5 (-105) O/U 214.5 (-110)

When I’m handicapping the board, understanding exactly what a wager pays out is step one. If you plan to utilize your profit boosts today, let’s look at the math. A $25 maximum wager on the heaviest underdog, the Lakers (+700), a $25 bet yields a massive $175 return. For a standard spread or total bet carrying a typical -110 morning line, a $25 wager will earn you $22.73 in profit.

The Thunder are incredibly well-positioned to cover their steep 15.5-point spread against the Lakers. Oklahoma City has been dominating the postseason with an 18.8 Net Rate and a 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage. Los Angeles trails significantly with a 4.4 Net Rate and a 50.0% rebounding rate, highlighting a wide gap in performance.

In tonight’s other matchup, the Pistons are slight home favorites over the Cavaliers. Detroit holds a statistical advantage in the playoffs with a 6.0 Net Rate and a 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage, compared to Cleveland’s 3.5 Net Rate and 52.6% on the glass. Based on these metrics, Detroit presents an appealing betting angle to defend their home court.

Take Your Boosts to the Ice and the Diamond

The beauty of this promo is its flexibility. While the NBA playoffs offer fantastic value, you don’t have to force all ten of your wagers onto the basketball court.

You can seamlessly use these 100% profit boosts to get in on the action for the NHL playoffs or the daily MLB grind. Whether you’re keying a hockey moneyline or playing a baseball run line, these tokens give you a fantastic opportunity to double your winnings across multiple sports.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Guide for New Users

Getting this set up is a quick and straightforward process, getting us right into the action.

Register an Account: Create and register a new account here by entering standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Enter the Code: When prompted during the registration process, type in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets (or the NHL/MLB boards) and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. Receive Your Boosts: Once your qualifying $1 wager is locked in, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts to double your winnings on your next ten wagers.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.