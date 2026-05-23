Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Boosts for Knicks-Cavs, More Sports

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re like me, there is nothing better than finding a serious edge during the NBA playoffs, and I’m eyeing a massive opportunity ahead of tonight’s postseason clash between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. By signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, new customers can unlock a game-changing welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

With up to a $25 max bet per boost, we have a real chance to build our bankroll right out of the gate. This deal isn’t just for tonight’s pivotal matchup; you can apply it to any NBA game this weekend as we navigate this exciting round of the playoffs together. Plus, there are plenty of MLB games, as well as the NHL playoffs.

Get 2X the Winnings with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

Explaining the Profit Boosts

Let’s break down exactly how this works so we can start chasing those bigger payouts. This exclusive promotion is strictly for new Caesars customers who want to maximize their betting power. Once you register with our promo code and place a simple $1 qualifying wager on the board, Caesars will credit your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

That means you get ten chances to double your potential payout (up to a $25 maximum bet per token). Whether I’m backing the Cavaliers on their home court or riding with the visiting Knicks, having ten profit boosts in my back pocket gives me incredible flexibility. Plus, if you want to mix up your card, you aren’t limited to just basketball—we can use these boosts on MLB, the NHL, and more sports, creating plenty of ways to secure a nice pay day.

Betting Lines for Game 3: Series Moves to Cleveland

Team Moneyline Spread Total New York Knicks +114 +2.5 (-111) Under 213.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers -134 -2.5 (-109) Over 213.5 (-110)

If you use your $25 maximum profit boost wager on tonight’s action, your exact payout will depend on how we handicap the market. A $25 bet on the home favorite Cavaliers’ moneyline (-134) would yield approximately $18.66 in profit. On the flip side, if you join me in backing the underdog Knicks on the moneyline (+114), we’re looking at a sweet $28.50 profit if they pull off the upset. Prefer a traditional spread or point total bet at standard -110 odds? A successful $25 wager there will win you $22.73.

When I’m looking for an edge in this matchup, the 2025 postseason metrics tell a very clear story that favors the visiting underdogs. The Knicks have been remarkably efficient in the trenches, boasting an 18.0 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), compared to the Cavaliers’ narrow 1.2 Net Rate.

New York is also dominating the glass, securing 55.3% of available rebounds during the playoffs versus Cleveland’s 50.6%. With these statistical disparities, the Knicks present intriguing value—whether you’re taking the points on the spread or swinging for the fences on the moneyline.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Guide for New Users

Getting set up is a breeze, and I’ll walk you through it so we can lock in these bonuses ahead of tip-off. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering your standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—make sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to officially opt in. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your First Bet: To trigger the offer, place a real cash wager of $1 or more on the game.

Once that first $1 bet is in the books, Caesars automatically drops ten 100% profit boosts into your account.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.