Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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New customers are able to redeem a fantastic welcome offer ahead of today’s matchup between the Thunder and the Spurs. By utilizing the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, users can activate a highly specialized welcome bonus: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers (up to a $25 max bet per boost).







This is the perfect opportunity to dive into the remainder of the Western Conference Finals as we move onto the NBA Finals, while also having plenty of opportunity to check out MLB games as well.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Playoff Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 26, 2026

With the Spurs visiting the Thunder, we put a lot of stock in finding maximum value on the board. This exclusive Caesars promo code is available strictly for new Caesars customers, providing a fantastic foundational opportunity to leverage your action. If you have yet to create an account, registering today secures this unique playoff promotion right before tip-off.

The framework of the bonus is engineered for value-seekers: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once you opt-in and place a qualifying cash wager of just $1 on the Spurs-Thunder showdown (or any other eligible NBA market), you will instantly be rewarded with ten 100% profit tokens. These tokens effectively double your potential return on subsequent bets, granting you ten distinct chances to capitalize on the NBA playoffs with juiced-up odds.

Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Betting Preview

Market Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Spread -5.5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Moneyline -190 +158 Total Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of May 26, 2026.

When diving into the odds, understanding your potential returns is the first step to finding your edge. If you were to place a maximum $25 qualifying bet for this promotion on the Thunder’s moneyline at -190, you are looking at a standard profit of $13.16. Conversely, backing the underdog Spurs on the moneyline at +158 with a $25 bet would result in a handsome $39.50 in winnings. For spread bettors, a standard $25 wager at -110 on either side pays out $22.73. Keep in mind, applying a 100% profit boost token from the Caesars promo code will literally double these standard winnings, turning decent payouts into highly lucrative ones.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Securing this exclusive bonus before the Thunder vs. Spurs tip-off is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in those ten 100% profit boosts and start hunting for a profitable longshot, follow these steps:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, including your name, date of birth, address, and email. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is vital to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. This guarantees your exclusive offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, link a secure payment method and make your initial cash deposit. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA futures prices or daily markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Thunder vs. Spurs game, or any other eligible market.

As soon as your qualifying $1 wager is placed, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens to deploy on your next ten bets.