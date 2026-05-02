Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Sixers-Celtics, NBA, MLB Games

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Check out a massive Saturday in the sports world across the Sixers-Celtics Game 7, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW for all these games and more.







Create a new account to redeem a Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers offer. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens

Before Boston hosts Philadelphia for this crucial playoff matchup, eligible bettors need to understand exactly what they are getting. We put a lot of stock in finding reliable promotions that offer true expected value, and here is a quick breakdown of the consensus offer available right now:

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 2nd, 2026

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

Exclusively available to new Caesars customers, this promotional structure provides a highly actionable way to maximize your early returns. Once you register using the designated promo code and lay down a qualifying initial wager of just $1, the sportsbook automatically credits your account with ten separate 100% profit boost tokens.

It does stand to reason that smart bettors will want to deploy these tokens strategically across the 2025 postseason landscape. Whether you are laying the points with the hometown Celtics or backing the visiting 76ers as an outright longshot in Boston, these ten profit boosts give you incredible flexibility. Keep in mind that each token carries a maximum bet limit of $25, which provides a perfect framework for identifying and exploiting underlying value across multiple betting markets surrounding the May 2 matchup.

Sixers vs. Celtics Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Team Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers +228 +7.5 (-110) O 206.5 (-110) Boston Celtics -285 -7.5 (-110) U 206.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of May 2, 2026.

When looking at the futures prices and current market numbers, applying your $25 maximum profit boost changes the math considerably. A $25 wager on the heavily favored Boston moneyline (-285) yields roughly $8.77 in standard profit. Alternatively, if you’re hunting for a longshot payout and back the underdog 76ers on the moneyline (+228), a successful $25 bet returns a hefty $57.00. For those looking at a standard spread bet on either side at consensus -110 odds, a $25 wager wins you roughly $22.73.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Ready to take advantage of this market inefficiency before the 07:30 PM EDT tip-off? Claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward. Follow these steps to secure your profit boosts:

Download the App: Fire up your compatible smartphone or tablet and download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. Create an Account: Register as a new user by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is critical that you input the exclusive Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the sportsbook’s verified and secure banking methods. Place Your First Wager: Head over to the 2025 NBA postseason markets and place your first real-money cash bet of $1 or more on the 76ers vs. Celtics matchup—or any other eligible game.

Once that initial $1 bet settles, Caesars will drop ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens into your account, arming you with the extra capital needed to spot the next edge and tackle your next ten wagers.