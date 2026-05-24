Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs, and as the Oklahoma City Thunder get ready to take on the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center, we’ve got a real chance to maximize our bankroll. By signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, new customers can lock in an incredible welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers (Up to $25 Max Bet Per Boost).

I love this promotion because you can trigger it right away on today’s massive Thunder-Spurs clash, and then use those remaining profit boosts to chase bigger payouts on other matchups this week, like the Knicks vs. Cavaliers series, or even on some MLB action.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

Offer Overview

To get in on this opportunity, new Caesars customers just need to register and place a simple qualifying wager of at least $1. I’m placing my initial bet on tonight’s postseason showdown between the Thunder and Spurs. It’s a low-risk entry to get into the game and see how the board plays out.

Once that $1 ticket is submitted, Caesars instantly unlocks the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promo for your account. You’ll be sitting on ten 100% profit boost tokens to use on your next ten bets. Whether we want to ride the momentum with OKC or San Antonio, pivot over to the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup, or even sprinkle some action on the MLB diamond, these tokens let us effectively double our potential payouts. It’s the perfect tool for any aspiring strategist looking to step up their game and move beyond simple wagers.

Betting Lines for Game 4 Between the Thunder and Spurs

Let’s look at the morning line and consensus odds for tonight’s game so we know exactly what we’re working with:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Oklahoma City Thunder +1.5 (-107) +104 Over 219.5 (-107) San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-113) -123 Under 219.5 (-113)

When we’re dealing with a $25 maximum bet limit per boost, handicapping the right payout is just as important as picking the winner. If you lay down a $25 wager on the favored Spurs moneyline (-123), a standard ticket yields $20.33 in profit. But, if we’re backing the underdog Thunder on the moneyline (+104), a $25 bet returns $26.00 in winnings.

Prefer playing the spread or a total with standard -110 odds? A winning $25 ticket nets a profit of $22.73. The beauty of this strategy is that by applying one of your Caesars 100% profit boost tokens, you get to completely double any of those calculated payouts.

To help us find the smartest angle, a quick look at the advanced metrics reveals a remarkably tight matchup. The Thunder bring a slight efficiency edge to the floor, boasting a +14.3 Net Rating compared to San Antonio’s +11.7 mark. However, the Spurs own the glass. They’ve secured a massive 53.1% of available rebounds (Total REB%), giving them a clear physical advantage over Oklahoma City’s 50.1% rebounding rate.

How to Register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines and into the action? Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. If you want to bet on the Thunder or Spurs with me tonight, just follow these quick steps:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you punch in the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW during the registration process to officially opt into the offer. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying deposit using any of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Head over to the NBA postseason markets and fire off your first cash wager of $1 or more on the Thunder vs. Spurs game (or any other eligible market).

Once that initial $1 bet is placed, you’ll instantly receive your ten 100% profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.