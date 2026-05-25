Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Knicks-Cavs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of grinding out simple bets for small returns and want to take your strategy to the next level, I have an excellent opportunity to share with you today. By signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDTW, new customers will activate an exclusive sign-up bonus: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

We can use this promotional offer right away on any of today’s May 25 MLB matchups—like the New York Yankees visiting the Kansas City Royals or the Cincinnati Reds facing the New York Mets. The best part? You have the flexibility to use these boosts on any MLB game this week, or even pivot to the hardwood and apply them to the NBA playoffs.

Double Your Winnings with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

As bettors, there is nothing better than finding a high-value spot to maximize our bankroll. For new Caesars customers, this welcome offer is the perfect ticket to start building your stack. The premise is incredibly simple: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

To unlock this bonus, you just need to register and place a quick $1 qualifying bet on any of today’s MLB matchups. Whether you are backing the New York Yankees (31-22) against the Kansas City Royals (22-31) or looking to play the late game between the Colorado Rockies (20-34) and Los Angeles Dodgers (33-20), that initial dollar gets you in the door.

Once that wager is placed, new Caesars customers will receive ten 100% profit tokens in their account. This gives us ten fantastic opportunities to double our net profits on future bets of up to $25 each across the remainder of the baseball slate or the NBA playoffs.

MLB Games and Betting Lines for Memorial Day

Game Moneyline Spread Total New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals YAN -127 / ROY +107 YAN -1.5 (+125) / ROY +1.5 (-152) O/U 9 (O -110 / U -109) Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets RED +135 / MET -161 RED +1.5 (-166) / MET -1.5 (+138) O/U 7.5 (O -108 / U -111) Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres PHI -126 / PAD +106 PHI -1.5 (+138) / PAD +1.5 (-166) O/U 7.5 (O -104 / U -117) Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers ROC +262 / DOD -331 ROC +1.5 (+128) / DOD -1.5 (-154) O/U 9 (O -101 / U -120)

Let’s do a little handicapping and see how a maximum $25 wager plays out. If we back today’s heaviest favorite on the moneyline, the Los Angeles Dodgers (-331), a standard $25 bet yields just $7.55 in profit. Conversely, if you are feeling bold and back the biggest underdog on the slate, the Colorado Rockies (+262), a stunning upset would return a $65.50 profit.

But here is where I like to find the sweet spot: if we lay the runs and take the Dodgers on the runline at -1.5 (-154), a $25 bet returns a solid $16.23 profit. Slap one of your 100% profit boosts on that ticket, and you are looking at a really nice pay day for a game the Dodgers should control.

When evaluating this significant mismatch, the Dodgers clearly outclass the Rockies across the board. Los Angeles boasts a stellar 3.10 team ERA and a 1.09 WHIP, while Colorado’s pitching staff has struggled mightily, posting a 4.98 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. The gap is just as wide at the plate, where the Dodgers own a robust .771 OPS and 68 home runs, easily eclipsing the Rockies’ .687 OPS and 45 long balls. It’s a great spot to confidently invest your boosted wagers.

Guide for Using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting your hands on this exceptional welcome bonus is a straightforward process. I always remind bettors that setting up multiple sportsbook accounts is key to finding the best lines, so follow these simple steps to ensure you are fully registered and ready to claim your profit boosts:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a qualifying deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and reliable payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Browse today’s MLB slate—or check out the NBA playoffs—and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on any market.

Once your initial $1 wager is locked in, your offer is officially activated. Caesars will then reward your account with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.