Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Knicks-76ers, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s NBA slate is offering up some serious opportunities for a nice pay day. If you’re looking to elevate your betting strategy and move beyond standard wagers, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW is exactly what we need to get started. Right now, new customers can sign up here to take advantage of a stellar welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

Whether we are handicapping Monday’s intense Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, or mapping out our strategy for any other NBA playoff game this week, this promo gives us a real chance to maximize our action on the hardwood.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Releases 10 NBA Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Begin with a $1 Wager to Unlock the Boosts

Let’s break down exactly how this Caesars Sportsbook promo code works, because understanding the mechanics is the first step to building a winning betting strategy. When you sign up as a strictly new customer and place a simple $1 qualifying bet, you instantly trigger the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion.

In the trenches, this means Caesars drops ten 100% profit boost tokens directly into your account to use on the current basketball slate. I always recommend using these boosts strategically. Whether you’re backing the Knicks to defend home court or trusting the Sixers to snatch a crucial road win, doubling your profit margins on these matchups is one of the best ways to build your bankroll early in the postseason.

NBA Betting Odds for Monday Night

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks PHI +234 / NYK -290 PHI +7.5 (-111) / NYK -7.5 (-109) O/U 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs MIN +464 / SAS -641 MIN +13.5 (-116) / SAS -13.5 (-105) O/U 217.5 (O -108 / U -111)

To chase bigger payouts with confidence, we need to understand the potential return on our wagers. If you take a $25 bet (the maximum wager allowed for your profit boost tokens) and lay it on the heaviest underdog, the Minnesota Timberwolves at +464, an upset yields a massive $116.00 profit. For a more standard, everyday wager like the Over or Under in the 76ers-Knicks matchup (-110 odds), a $25 bet would net you a solid $22.73.

When I’m handicapping these games, I always dive into the NBA playoff stats, and the numbers here tell a very clear story. In the Knicks vs. 76ers series, New York is absolutely dominating. They boast a massive 17.0 Net Rating and a 55.4% Total Rebound Percentage, vastly outperforming Philadelphia’s -2.9 Net Rating and 46.8% rebounding mark. Out West, San Antonio’s 12.8 Net Rating easily eclipses Minnesota’s 5.1.

However, don’t sleep on the Timberwolves entirely; they hold a slight rebounding edge over the Spurs (55.2% to 52.2%), which could be the key to keeping that game within the 13.5-point spread.

How to Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting set up is a breeze, and we can get it done well before tip-off at Madison Square Garden. Follow this step-by-step game plan to create your account and secure your bonuses:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: This is the crucial step. When prompted during the registration process, type in the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Jump into the cashier section and make a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the NBA markets and lay down your first cash wager of $1 or more on the 76ers vs. Knicks game, or any other eligible matchup on the board.

Once that initial $1 bet is locked in, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.