Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for 76ers-Knicks, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the electric atmosphere of the NBA playoffs, and we have a real chance to capitalize on the action today. New customers can sign up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to trigger an unbelievable welcome offer: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

I love using these kinds of promos to build up my bankroll, and this one is perfectly timed for Wednesday’s massive Eastern Conference showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Plus, the beauty of this offer is that we aren’t strictly tied to tonight’s card—you can strategically use your boosts for any NBA game this week or throughout this entire round of the playoffs.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

This promotion is built exactly for new Caesars customers looking to maximize their betting portfolio during the postseason. When you sign up using the promo code and place a tiny first wager of just $1, you unlock the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” welcome bonus. The moment that qualifying bet goes down, your account instantly receives ten 100% profit boost tokens.

I’m placing these exact wagers myself, and having ten profit tokens gives us a fantastic safety net and huge upside across the NBA playoff slate. Whether you are backing moneyline favorites or building out player props for tonight’s Knicks-76ers clash at Madison Square Garden, doubling your potential payout is exactly the kind of strategic edge we are always looking for in the trenches.

NBA Betting Lines for Wednesday Night

Game Moneyline Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks PHI +221 / NYK -274 PHI +6.5 (-105) / NYK -6.5 (-115) O/U 215.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs MIN +327 / SAS -424 MIN +9.5 (-105) / SAS -9.5 (-116) O/U 215.5 (O -108 / U -112)

Let’s break down the math so we know exactly what we are working with. Since the offer caps boosted bets at $25, backing tonight’s heaviest favorite on the moneyline—the San Antonio Spurs at -424—would yield about $5.90 in standard profit.

If we want to chase a bigger payout and take a swing on the heaviest underdog, backing the Minnesota Timberwolves (+327) would return an impressive $81.75 in winnings on a $25 ticket. For standard spread or totals handicapping carrying typical -110 odds, a $25 wager nets $22.73 in profit.

When evaluating the board, I always look at the underlying metrics to find our edge. Right now, the Knicks present a dominant statistical profile. New York has been bullying teams with a massive 20.3 Net Rate and securing 55.8% of available rebounds, which completely dwarfs Philadelphia’s -7.6 Net Rate and 46.3% rebound percentage. Meanwhile, out West, the Spurs hold a strong 11.1 Net Rate against Minnesota’s 4.0 mark.

However, the Timberwolves have a real chance to dominate the glass, edging out San Antonio with a 54.3% total rebound rate versus the Spurs’ 51.9%. We can use these exact statistical edges to confidently place our boosted wagers today.

Signing Up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Getting off the sidelines and claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a quick, straightforward process. Let’s walk through the steps together so you can start boosting those payouts:

Register Your Account: Create your profile here . You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, address, email, and date of birth—so they can securely verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: This is the most crucial step! During registration, make sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW when prompted to guarantee you lock in the promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: Head over to the cashier section and make your initial deposit using one of Caesars’ secure, approved banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the extensive NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible game.

As soon as your $1 qualifying bet is locked in, Caesars will instantly drop ten 100% profit boost tokens into your account.

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