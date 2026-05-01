Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim Double NBA Playoff Winning Profit Boosts

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All new users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW in time for a fun night with three NBA playoff games. This welcome offer comes with double winning profit boost tokens to help you secure profits for these NBA playoff games and more tonight.







Create a new account to redeem a Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers offer. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW Details

Before the Lakers and Rockets tip off in this pivotal matchup, eligible new users will want to have the exact details needed to beat the consensus odds. Whether you are backing the Lakers as a live road underdog or wagering on the Rockets at home in Houston, TX, the table below outlines everything required to claim your offer ahead of the 9:30 PM ET start.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 1st, 2026

This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new Caesars customers looking to elevate their betting portfolio during the NBA 2025 Postseason. By registering with the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW and placing a simple $1 qualifying bet, you will unlock the ability to Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once that initial $1 wager settles, your new account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

We’ve seen time and time again that managing your bankroll with profit tokens provides tremendous flexibility. Whether you are backing the Rockets as favorites or isolating a longshot on the slate, these boosts can be applied to a variety of markets for tonight’s 9:30 PM ET showdown. Best of all, if you choose not to use all ten of your boosts on this specific game, you can seamlessly utilize the remainder across the rest of the upcoming NBA playoff schedule.

NBA Playoff Betting Preview Tonight via Caesars Sportsbook

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +152 / HOU -180 LAL +4 (-110) / HOU -4 (-110) O/U 206.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE -180 / TOR +152 CLE -4 (-110) / TOR +4 (-110) O/U 220 (-110) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -155 / ORL +130 DET -3 (-110) / ORL +3 (-110) O/U 210.5 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of May 1, 2026.

Let’s break down the math. If you place a maximum $25 wager on the slate’s heaviest moneyline favorites—either the Rockets or Cavaliers at -180 odds—a standard winning ticket yields a $13.89 profit. Conversely, backing the heaviest underdogs like the Lakers or Raptors (+152) with $25 returns a solid $38.00 profit. Meanwhile, a typical $25 spread bet at standard -110 odds nets a $22.73 profit. With your Caesars 100% profit boosts applied, you effectively double these potential winnings, turning a standard grind into a highly lucrative edge.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets matchup is a fast and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and get in on the action:

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the official Caesars app. Register an Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, be sure to use promo code WTOPDYW to properly link the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a deposit using one of the many secure methods available on the platform. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed on the Lakers vs. Rockets clash—or any other eligible market—you will receive ten 100% profit boosts directly in your account. You can instantly start applying these boosts to double your potential winnings as the playoff action continues.