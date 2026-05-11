Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 Profit Boosts for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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There is nothing better than finding a serious edge on the hardwood, especially during the postseason. If you are tired of standard payouts and want a real chance at a nice pay day, I’ve got exactly what we need for tonight’s action. By signing up here with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, new customers can activate an exclusive welcome offer to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.
I am placing these qualifying bets across today’s matchups, but the beauty of this promotion is that it can easily be applied to any NBA game this week or throughout this entire round of the playoffs.
Overview of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Caesars Promo Code
WTOPDYW
New User Offer
Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets)
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
May 11, 2026
Let’s break down exactly how this works so we can start chasing those bigger payouts together. This setup is strictly reserved for new Caesars customers who want to elevate their sports betting strategy. By locking in the promo code, you get to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.
This means you can drop your initial qualifying wager on tonight’s Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, or any other matchup on the NBA slate, and immediately unlock incredible value right out of the gate. Once you successfully register and place that first $1 bet, Caesars hands over ten 100% profit boost tokens. That gives us ten distinct opportunities to double our potential cash payouts on the court this week.
NBA Betting Lines on Monday Night
Matchup
Moneyline
Spread
Total
Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers
DET +140 / CLE -167
DET +3.5 (-108) / CLE -3.5 (-112)
O/U 213.5 (O -108 / U -112)
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers
OKC -546 / LAL +403
OKC -10.5 (-116) / LAL +10.5 (-105)
O/U 214.5 (O -109 / U -110)
When I’m handicapping a slate, I like to know exactly what my return on investment looks like. Let’s say you place the maximum $25 wager the slate’s biggest underdog, the Lakers (+403), it would result in a massive $100.75 return. Even a standard $25 spread bet with typical -110 odds returns a reliable $22.73. But here is the kicker: when we apply Caesars’ 100% profit boost tokens, those potential payouts completely double.
Looking at the underlying NBA playoffs statistics, Oklahoma City is a massive favorite for a reason. The Thunder boast a stellar 19.2 Net Rate compared to the Lakers’ -3.7 mark. OKC is also dominating the glass, posting a 52.3% total rebound percentage versus LA’s 49.2%.
However, the early matchup is where I see a real opportunity to key in on some value. The numbers suggest Detroit is a very live underdog against the spread. Despite Cleveland laying 3.5 points at home on the morning line, the Pistons have actually outpaced them this postseason with a superior 5.8 Net Rate against the Cavaliers’ 0.9. Detroit is also controlling the boards better, boasting a 53.2% total rebound rate compared to Cleveland’s 50.8%.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Guide for New Users
Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get in the trenches with us and secure your profit boosts before tonight’s NBA playoff action tips off:
Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW when prompted.
Fund Your Wallet: Make your initial deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods.
Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.
Once your qualifying $1 wager is placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens, ready to double your potential winnings on your next 10 bets.
Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.