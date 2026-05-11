Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim 10 Profit Boosts for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Overview of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

NBA Betting Lines on Monday Night

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers DET +140 / CLE -167 DET +3.5 (-108) / CLE -3.5 (-112) O/U 213.5 (O -108 / U -112) Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers OKC -546 / LAL +403 OKC -10.5 (-116) / LAL +10.5 (-105) O/U 214.5 (O -109 / U -110)

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Guide for New Users

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Fund Your Wallet: Make your initial deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the NBA markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.