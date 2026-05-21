Burke’s three-point play in final seconds leads Sun to 1st win of the season, 80-78 over the Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 15 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 2.8 seconds left, Charlisse Leger-Walker…

SEATTLE (AP) — Kennedy Burke scored 15 points and converted a go-ahead three-point play with 2.8 seconds left, Charlisse Leger-Walker scored a career-high 16 points, and Connecticut beat the Seattle Storm 80-78 on Wednesday night for the Sun’s first win of the season.

Connecticut starters Aneesah Morrow, Gianna Kneepkens and Hailey Van Lith combined for four points on 1-of-7 shooting. Rookies Raegan Beers, Nell Angloma, Leger-Walker started the second half.

Morrow left the game with 6:40 left in the first half and did not return. Morrow, who went in with double-doubles in four consecutive games, had two points on 1-of-1 shooting, three rebounds and two fouls in just seven minutes. Kneepkens played four minutes and finished with two points.

The Sun (1-5) had tied for longest losing streak to open a season in franchise history.

Natisha Hiedeman miss a clean look at a potential winning straight-away 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Angloma, the No. 12 overall selection in the draft, had a career-high 15 points, Aaliyah Edwards scored 12, and Raegan Beers, who went undrafted, added a career-best 10 for Connecticut.

Hiedeman scored 20 points and Mackenzie Holmes added a career-high 18 for the Storm (1-4), who have lost three straight. Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) missed her second consecutive game.

Jade Melbourne made a reverse layup — her first field goal of the game — that gave the Storm their first lead of the second half at 76-75 lead with 59 seconds left.

Up next

The teams play again Friday in Seattle.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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