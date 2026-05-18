Bryson Stott’s 2-run HR in the 8th inning lifts Phillies past the Reds 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning and Jhoan Duran worked…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott hit a two-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning and Jhoan Duran worked a 1-2-3 ninth as the Philadelphia Phillies extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

The Phillies (25-23) won for the eighth time in nine games and moved two games over .500 for the first time this season. They are 16-4 under interim manager Don Mattingly, who took over last month after Rob Thomson was fired.

Philadelphia scratched MLB home run leader Kyle Schwarber due to illness, and Stott was moved up to the No. 6 spot in a shuffled lineup and hit his fifth homer of the season.

Spencer Steer’s RBI double with two-out in the eighth off reliever Jose Alvarado had given the Reds a short-lived 4-3 lead.

Orion Kerkering (2-0) finished the eighth for Alvarado and was credited with the win. Reds reliever Graham Ashcraft (1-1) took the loss.

Reds starter Nick Lodolo was in trouble from the outset. Philadelphia leadoff hitter Trea Turner doubled off the wall in left field and Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm walked to load the bases with no outs. Edmundo Sosa and Adolis Garcia knocked in runs with sacrifice fly balls and Lodolo limited the damage to two runs in the inning.

The Reds got those runs back when Phillies starter Andrew Painter began the second by giving up consecutive singles to Sal Stewart, Nathaniel Lowe and Tyler Stephenson. Stewart scored on Stephenson’s hit and TJ Friedl followed with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at 2.

The Phillies moved ahead in the sixth when Bohm hit his fourth homer. The Reds rallied in the seventh when Stewart hit an 0-2 pitch from reliever Brad Keller into the seats in right for his 11th homer of the season, tying the game at 3.

Prior to the game, the Phillies promoted Otto Kemp from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and sent down Felix Reyes. Kemp, who played 10 games with the Phillies at the beginning of the season, started game in left field.

Up next

The Reds will send RHP Chase Burns (5-1, 1.87 ERA) against Phillies LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-3, 5.07) Tuesday night.

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