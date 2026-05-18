NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (216½) Cleveland MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (216½) Cleveland

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -119 at TAMPA BAY +100 Cleveland -120 at DETROIT +101 at N.Y YANKEES -138 Toronto +117 Boston -122 at KANSAS CITY +102 at MINNESOTA -138 Houston +117 at LA ANGELS -128 Athletics +108 at SEATTLE OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -125 at MIAMI +106 at PHILADELPHIA -136 Cincinnati +115 N.Y Mets -159 at WASHINGTON +134 Milwaukee -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -103 Pittsburgh -110 at ST. LOUIS -109 LA Dodgers -156 at SAN DIEGO +130 San Francisco -119 at ARIZONA +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO OFF Texas OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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