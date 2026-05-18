NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 7½ (216½) Cleveland MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|7½
|(216½)
|Cleveland
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-119
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|Cleveland
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+101
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-138
|Toronto
|+117
|Boston
|-122
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Houston
|+117
|at LA ANGELS
|-128
|Athletics
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-125
|at MIAMI
|+106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+115
|N.Y Mets
|-159
|at WASHINGTON
|+134
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-103
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-109
|LA Dodgers
|-156
|at SAN DIEGO
|+130
|San Francisco
|-119
|at ARIZONA
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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