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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 18, 2026, 5:56 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (216½) Cleveland

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -119 at TAMPA BAY +100
Cleveland -120 at DETROIT +101
at N.Y YANKEES -138 Toronto +117
Boston -122 at KANSAS CITY +102
at MINNESOTA -138 Houston +117
at LA ANGELS -128 Athletics +108
at SEATTLE OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -125 at MIAMI +106
at PHILADELPHIA -136 Cincinnati +115
N.Y Mets -159 at WASHINGTON +134
Milwaukee -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -103
Pittsburgh -110 at ST. LOUIS -109
LA Dodgers -156 at SAN DIEGO +130
San Francisco -119 at ARIZONA +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO OFF Texas OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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