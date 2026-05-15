Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer by using Boom Fantasy promo code WTOP55 ahead of Friday’s NBA Playoffs. This promotion is strictly for new users only, granting $55 in free lineups when you sign up and play your first $5. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to utilize your bonus on the upcoming Pistons-Cavaliers matchup or save your funds for the late game between the Spurs and Timberwolves, this Boom offer provides the perfect opportunity to maximize your daily picks. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Secure $55 in Free Lineups With Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55

Before the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers tip off, review the details of this exclusive promotional offer to ensure you maximize your bonus:

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

For new Boom customers looking to get in on the NBA action, promo code WTOP55 unlocks a straightforward and rewarding welcome offer. When you sign up, make an initial deposit, and play $5, you will automatically receive $55 in free lineups. This gives you plenty of extra funds to use on the impending matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers, or any other game on the NBA slate.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available to new Boom customers. To successfully claim your bonus, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state.

Friday Night NBA DFS Player Projections

If you are looking for ways to play your Boom NBA promo on the upcoming schedule, the top of the board is packed with star power. Here are the five highest consensus player points over/under props for the upcoming slate:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.0 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 26.2 26.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 21.3 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 20.4 25.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

When making your Boom picks, the gap between regular-season averages and upcoming projections is worth monitoring. Cade Cunningham leads all players with a massive 27.5 points line, but that number still sits 2.5 points below his impressive 30.0 PPG average. On the other side of that same matchup, Donovan Mitchell has a 26.5 points prop that perfectly aligns with his 26.2 PPG output as the Cavaliers take on the Pistons.

Meanwhile, the clash between the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves offers plenty of offensive upside. Both Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama share identical 25.5 points props. For Edwards, getting over that number would require outperforming his 21.3 PPG average, while Wembanyama will also need to score above his 20.4 PPG mark to hit his over.

While the NBA provides plenty of immediate value, your free lineups can also be applied across other major sports. Boom offers a wide variety of markets to explore, including the PGA Championship, NHL, MLB and more.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: How to Get Started

To get started, you will need to create a new Boom account and provide standard personal registration information to verify your identity. During this sign-up process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP55 to lock in the offer.

Once your account is registered, make a deposit using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. To trigger the promotion, you simply need to enter a $5 play. Once that initial $5 lineup is submitted, Boom will reward you with $55 in free lineups. This clear structure removes any guesswork, allowing you to load your account and immediately dive into the action.