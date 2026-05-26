Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Score $55 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Picks (May 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs, and tonight we’ve got a real chance to build a winning ticket. New users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the Game 5 postseason matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center by signing up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55.

This offer is specifically designed for first-time players: simply sign up, play $5, and you will get $55 in lineups. Whether you want to focus your entries strictly on tonight’s Thunder-Spurs playoff game, or you’re handicapping other sports like MLB, this bonus gives us a fantastic head start to chase some bigger payouts.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for the Spurs-Thunder

Before placing your entries for tonight’s critical Western Conference clash, let’s review the morning line on the complete details of this exclusive signup offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified WTOP55

The details of the Boom welcome offer are simple. I always look for maximum value, and getting $55 in lineups just for playing a $5 entry is a great way to boost your bankroll. Remember, you must be a new Boom customer who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. You can use this promo to put together a nice trifecta of player props for tonight’s NBA game, or even pivot to the baseball diamond if you’re eyeing some MLB action.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Game 5

If you are looking to utilize your Boom promo on tonight’s Western Conference Finals matchup, the prop market is loaded with compelling lines for the biggest stars on the court.

Here are the top five players with the highest consensus over/under point totals for tonight’s game:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 6.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 3.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 4.5 4.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 1.5 8.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the night with the highest scoring prop at 30.5. However, he faces a daunting San Antonio Spurs defense that boasts a stellar 12.6 Net Rating this postseason. Given the tough matchup, the consensus odds slightly favor the under (-115) for his point total, making it a smart strategic play to consider.

On the other side of the floor, Victor Wembanyama is positioned for a massive performance. His points prop sits at 25.5, and the consensus odds actually lean toward the over (-122). Wembanyama should see plenty of extra scoring opportunities thanks to San Antonio’s sheer dominance on the glass; the Spurs are grabbing an impressive 53.1% of available rebounds compared to the Thunder’s 49.8%. This rebounding discrepancy strongly supports using Wemby as a key in your lineups to go over his massive 13.5 rebound line as well.

Finally, keep a close eye on Jalen Williams. While his point total is set at 15.5, he is currently listed as Day-To-Day with a hamstring injury and is officially questionable for Game 5. With his health up in the air, the consensus odds for his points total favor the under (-126), making him a risky play to hit his standard offensive output if he is limited on the court.

Steps to Apply the Boom Promo Code

To take advantage of this generous Boom welcome offer before the Thunder and Spurs tip off, just follow these straightforward steps to activate your bonus lineups:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here . You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 when prompted. This exact code is required to unlock your welcome bonus. Make Your Deposit and Play: Fund your account using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Then, simply place your first $5 entry to instantly activate your offer and receive your $55 in lineups.

Unlike complicated deposit match structures, this offer is incredibly straightforward—you play $5, and Boom instantly rewards you with $55 in lineups. Once your account is loaded and your promotional lineups are ready, we are all set to start building those entries for tonight’s NBA game or expanding into MLB.