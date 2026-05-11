Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 in NBA Playoffs Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Look, there is nothing better than NBA playoff basketball, except maybe turning a small entry into a nice pay day. If you are a new user looking to get in on the postseason action, we’ve got you covered. By using the Boom promo code WTOP55here, you can claim a highly rewarding welcome offer ahead of tonight’s clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
Here is the deal: sign up, play just $5, and Boom will instantly hand you $55 in free lineups. Whether you want to stick to the basics or string together a multi-leg entry for a bigger payout, this new-user offer gives you the ammunition you need. You can use these bonus entries immediately to back your favorite player projections for tonight’s Cavaliers-Pistons showdown, or you can apply them to any other NBA playoff game on the board this week.
Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Releases $55 in Lineups
Boom Promo Code
WTOP55
New User Offer
Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
Date Last Verified
May 11, 2026
To welcome new players to the platform, Boom is stepping up with a lucrative “play $5, get $55 in lineups” deal that gives us a real chance to chase some heavy payouts tonight. As long as you are a brand new Boom customer, meet the age requirements, and are physically located in a participating state, you are good to go.
Once your account is registered and you’ve played that initial $5, you will be armed with $55 in free lineups. I’m taking these lineups and using them to “key” my favorite NBA playoff projections—whether that means zeroing in entirely on the highly anticipated Cleveland and Detroit matchup or finding value across the rest of the league.
NBA Projections for Monday Night
If you want to take advantage of your Boom NBA promo tonight to build an exotic-style entry with a massive multiplier, targeting the highest-scoring playoff projections on the slate is our best starting point. Let’s do some handicapping. Below is a look at the five highest player points totals across tonight’s schedule, stacking their consensus prop lines against their current postseason averages.
Player
Opponent
Playoff PPG
Points Over/Under
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Los Angeles Lakers
28.3
28.5
Donovan Mitchell
Detroit Pistons
25.1
27.5
Cade Cunningham
Cleveland Cavaliers
30.2
26.5
Austin Reaves
Oklahoma City Thunder
18.6
21.5
LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder
23.1
21.5
Let’s break down where we can find an edge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander headlines the morning line with a consensus points prop of 28.5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. SGA has been incredibly consistent in the playoffs, averaging 28.3 points per game. His projection is a near mirror-image of his current production, making him a solid anchor for our lineups.
Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham presents a fantastic opportunity. The Pistons star has been an absolute scoring machine, averaging a staggering 30.2 points per game in the postseason. Oddsmakers, however, have shaded his line slightly lower to 26.5 as he takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers, likely factoring in a tough defensive matchup. I love keying a player like Cade when the numbers dip.
On the other side of that exact same game, Donovan Mitchell is looking to light up the scoreboard against Detroit. Averaging 25.1 playoff points per game, Mitchell’s line sits a couple of points higher at 27.5, signaling the books are expecting an offensive outburst.
Finally, the veteran LeBron James finds his points total resting at 21.5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Given that he’s averaging 23.1 points per game this postseason, his over/under sits just slightly below his typical output. Interestingly, his teammate, Austin Reaves, shares the exact same 21.5 points prop, even though Reaves is only averaging 18.6 points entering the contest.
Steps for Signing Up with the Boom Promo Code
Claiming this generous welcome offer and getting into the trenches with us is incredibly straightforward. First, make sure you enter Boom promo code WTOP55 when signing up here—this is required to unlock the promotion. From there, you will need to create and register your new account by providing standard personal information.
Once your account is set up and you’ve linked a secure payment method, simply submit a real-money entry of at least $5. As soon as that $5 play is locked in, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups. We’re in this together, and having an extra $55 in your back pocket means you can confidently start building those sophisticated entries to chase a serious payout.