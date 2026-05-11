Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 in NBA Playoffs Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Releases $55 in Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified May 11, 2026

NBA Projections for Monday Night

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 28.3 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 25.1 27.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 30.2 26.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.6 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.1 21.5

Steps for Signing Up with the Boom Promo Code