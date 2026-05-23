Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for Cavaliers vs Knicks Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs. By unlocking the Boom promo code WTOP55, eligible new users can score a highly valuable welcome offer: sign up here and simply play $5 to get $55 in lineups. This introductory offer provides the perfect way to boost our starting bankroll with confidence.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for Lineups During the NBA Playoffs

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified May 23, 2026

Play Your First $5 on Game 3

When you lock in this Boom welcome offer, you are getting a real chance to swing for the fences without draining your own wallet. The details are simple: just play $5 on your first entry, and you’ll automatically receive $55 in lineups to use on the platform. It’s an incredible edge when we’re trying to string together multiple legs for a massive payout. I always look for deals exactly like this one to give my handicapping a little extra margin for error.

Please note that this bonus is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To successfully claim your $55 in lineups, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Projections for Cavaliers and Knicks Players

Using your Boom promo code on tonight’s matchup gives us a fantastic opportunity to leverage the player props market. When I’m looking to build a high-paying ticket, I always start by keying in on the biggest stars on the court. Below is a breakdown of the highest point totals for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game to help us construct a winning entry:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Donovan Mitchell 27.5 3.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 6.5 3.5 James Harden 18.5 5.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 4.5 11.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 3.5 8.5

Now, let’s talk strategy. Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell are the undisputed focal points of their respective offenses heading into this postseason clash. Brunson enters the matchup with a consensus points total set at 26.5. Given his impressive scoring average of 27.6 points per game throughout the postseason, the data suggests he is well-positioned for a big night.

On the other side of the court, Donovan Mitchell carries the highest points prop of the game at 27.5. Mitchell is currently averaging 25.9 points per game. Because his current scoring rate sits below the assigned Boom projection, the smart money leans slightly toward him hitting the under tonight.

James Harden offers another appealing prop to consider. His consensus points over/under is set at 18.5, which is lower than his season average of 19.6 points per game. Backing the over on Harden’s scoring output presents a mathematically favorable edge for our entries. Lastly, Karl-Anthony Towns draws a points prop of 17.5 against Cleveland’s frontcourt. Averaging 17.1 points per game, he is hovering just below his morning line, hinting that a play on the under could be the savvy choice to round things out.

Easy Steps to Apply the Boom Promo Code

Getting started and unlocking your bonus for the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Here is the step-by-step game plan I use to get up and running:

Register: Creating your new account here . You will be prompted to register using standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, Boom promo code WTOP55 is required to ensure you are eligible for the welcome bonus. Be sure to enter it exactly as shown so you don’t miss out. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of Boom’s supported secure payment methods. Play to Claim Your Lineups: To activate the offer, simply submit your first $5 entry. Once that initial $5 play clears, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in lineups.

With those bonus funds instantly credited to your account, we are fully equipped to build our entries for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks game or any other NBA postseason action.