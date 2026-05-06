Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for 76ers vs. Knicks, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want to get in on tonight’s NBA playoffs action, I’ve got a strategy to help us chase a nice pay day. The Boom promo code WTOP55 unlocks a highly lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks matchup. Right now, new users can sign up here to lock in a straightforward deal: just play $5, and you will get $55 in free lineups.

There is nothing better than getting a little extra bankroll to build your entries. You can use these bonus funds to back your favorite players in tonight’s massive game at Madison Square Garden, or apply them toward any other NBA playoff game on the schedule this week. We are in this together, so let’s make sure you get the best value right out of the gate.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified May 6, 2026

For new Boom customers looking to elevate their handicapping experience for tonight’s showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, this welcome offer provides the perfect starting point. Using the code WTOP55, you simply play $5 on your first entry, and Boom will reward you with $55 in free lineups.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a new Boom customer, meet the legal age requirements, and reside in a participating state. Once your account is set up and your $5 play is locked in, you can start using those free lineups to get in on the action and hunt down those bigger payouts as the 76ers face off against the Knicks.

NBA Projections for Wednesday Night

Whenever I am looking to put a Boom promo to work, checking out the highest projected scorers on the morning line is my go-to strategy. Between the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the San Antonio Spurs, we have plenty of star power to key our entries around.

Here are the five highest player point totals currently available for tonight’s playoff games:

Player Opponent PPG in the PLayoffs Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 27.6 27.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 19.0 27.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 25.2 26.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 25.1 24.5 Karl-Anthony Towns Philadelphia 76ers 18.4 19.5

Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama sit at the very top of the board, each holding a consensus points projection of 27.5. I am keeping a close eye on Brunson, whose line is nearly identical to his postseason average (27.6 PPG), making his matchup against the 76ers an enticing one if you need a reliable anchor.

Wembanyama, on the other hand, is being projected for a massive offensive night against the Timberwolves; his 27.5 line sits significantly higher than his 19.0 PPG average. Sometimes, backing a star to blow past their average is how you land a real chance at a big payout.

The 76ers vs. Knicks series dominates the top of the projections, claiming four of the top five spots. Joel Embiid draws a 26.5 points line as he looks to exceed his 25.2 PPG average, while his backcourt running mate Tyrese Maxey checks in right behind him at 24.5.

For the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns rounds out the top five with a 19.5 points prop. Selecting any combination of these high-volume shooters could be the perfect way to build a sophisticated entry and utilize your Boom free lineups tonight.

Signing Up with the Boom Promo COde

Activating your Boom welcome offer is a straightforward process, and I am going to walk you through exactly how I’d do it. To get started, you will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. During the registration process, be absolutely sure to enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 to guarantee you are opted into the offer.

Once your account is ready, you will use one of Boom’s secure payment methods to load your funds. Since the offer requires you to play $5 to get your $55 in free lineups, you just need to ensure your first cash entry meets that $5 minimum.

Remember, this is a simple “play and get” structure. As soon as you place that qualifying $5 entry, Boom will unlock your $55 in free lineups. You can use this newfound bankroll to craft more complex, multi-player entries on tonight’s Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks matchup—giving you a real chance to turn a small play into a fantastic evening.