Boom Promo Code WTOP55: New Users Get $55 NBA Bonus for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a sharp edge before tip-off, and tonight, we’ve got a real chance for a nice pay day. If you’re looking to handicap Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center, you will want to lock in the Boom promo code WTOP55 by signing up here .

Available strictly to new players, this welcome offer is as straightforward as it gets: play just $5 and get $55 in lineups. We’re in this together, so let’s use those bonus funds to target some high-value player projections and chase a bigger payout tonight.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for Extra NBA Lineups

This Boom welcome offer is the perfect way for new customers to dive into the NBA postseason action between the Spurs and the Thunder. To qualify, you just need to be creating an account for the first time, meet the legal age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state.I love strategies that limit our risk while boosting our upside. With this deal, once your account is verified, you simply play $5 to instantly receive $55 in bonus lineups. It’s a fantastic bankroll builder that gives us plenty of ammunition to attack tonight’s matchups with confidence.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Spurs-Thunder

When I’m building my tickets and looking for a significant payout, I like to key in on the biggest stars on the floor. Let’s handicap tonight’s Game 2 lines and see where we can find some value with our bonus lineups. Here are the top five players with the highest projected totals:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 7.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 2.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 5.5 3.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 4.5 4.5

Looking closely at the morning line equivalents for tonight, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama stand out. SGA is sitting at a lofty 28.5 points. The consensus odds (-118) slightly lean toward the under, and I agree that the data backs up a difficult matchup. San Antonio boasts an impressive 15.5 Net Rate and grabs 53.6% of available rebounds. That tells us they have a stout defensive front that could easily limit his second-chance scoring opportunities.

On the flip side, Wembanyama commands a 25.5 points line alongside a massive 13.5 rebounds mark. While the consensus odds for his points over are slightly favored at -117, some sportsbooks are hedging toward the under at -124. The Thunder are highly efficient themselves, carrying a 14.8 Net Rate and securing 50.1% of rebounds. Wemby is going to have to battle hard in the paint to clear these high totals, so I’m playing this one carefully.

Finally, a quick word of warning for our tickets: be incredibly cautious if you are eyeing De’Aaron Fox’s 15.5 points or 5.5 assists props. Fox was recently listed as questionable (Day-to-Day) due to an ankle injury. Given his uncertain health status for Game 2, the smartest move is fading his over or just holding off entirely until tip-off.

How to Apply the Boom Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer before the Thunder and Spurs tip off is a quick, straightforward process. I always tell my readers to make sure they follow the steps exactly so they don’t miss out on free value.

First, register your new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration process, it is absolutely essential that you enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 to guarantee you are eligible for the offer.

Once your account is set up, make a deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Under this specific promotion, all you need to do is submit a $5 entry. Once you play that $5, Boom will instantly credit your account with $55 in bonus lineups.