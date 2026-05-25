Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Knicks-Cavs Game 4 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of tonight’s heavyweight clash between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, I’ve got a fantastic way for us to build our starting bankroll. New users can unlock a premier welcome offer by signing up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55.

This exclusive promotion grants first-time players an incredible boost: simply play $5, and you will get $55 in lineups. If you are tired of standard single bets and want a real chance at a nice pay day, this new-user-only offer is the perfect opportunity. We can use these bonus lineups to construct a high-upside entry for tonight’s Knicks-Cavaliers game or apply them to the Spurs-Thunder.

Boom Promo Code WTOP Releases NBA Lineups

Before the Knicks and Cavaliers tip off, let’s break down exactly what we’re getting with this current sign-up promotion. Below is a quick look at the Boom welcome offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

This exclusive offer is strictly for new Boom customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and live in a participating state. When you create your account, the process to get your bonus is as simple as it gets. You just need to make your first transaction and play $5. The moment you do, Boom instantly hooks you up with $55 in lineups.

With the New York Knicks battling the Cleveland Cavaliers in tonight’s postseason matchup, there is nothing better than putting this offer into action. We can take that $55 in bonus lineups and combine a few smart player props to chase a bigger payout. It is a fantastic way to learn the ropes of building more sophisticated entries without risking a massive chunk of our own cash.

Using Your Lineups for Game 4 in Cleveland

With your $55 in Boom lineups ready to fire, tonight’s game gives us a prime slate of NBA player props to handicap. Both the Knicks and Cavaliers are loaded with star talent, giving us plenty of intriguing angles for our entries.

Below is a breakdown of the consensus over/under lines for the five players with the highest expected point totals in tonight’s matchup:

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Donovan Mitchell 26.5 4.5 4.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 6.5 3.5 James Harden 18.5 5.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 4.5 11.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 3.5 8.5

When I’m handicapping these lines against current postseason averages, a few sharp trends immediately jump out at me.

New York’s Jalen Brunson enters tonight’s game with a points prop set at 25.5. Over the course of the postseason, Brunson has been the absolute engine of the Knicks’ offense, averaging an impressive 27.8 points per game. Because his scoring average clears the current total by more than a full bucket, the data heavily suggests locking in the over for Brunson’s point total.

On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell boasts the highest points prop of the night at 26.5. However, Mitchell is currently averaging 25.7 points per game. Since his postseason scoring output sits slightly below the Boom projection, playing the under on Mitchell’s points could be a savvy, data-backed key for our lineup.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers guard James Harden sits with an 18.5-point prop. Harden is averaging 19.6 points per game so far in the playoffs, indicating that backing the over on his scoring total could yield excellent value. Tying these specific legs together is exactly how we use our bonus funds to confidently build a winning entry!

Steps to Register with the Boom Promo Code

Claiming your bonus lineups is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you unlock the full value of your welcome bonus before the action gets underway:

Create an Account: Begin registration here . You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 when prompted. This specific code is absolutely required to attach the “Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups” offer to your new account. Make Your First Play: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. To activate the bonus, simply submit your first entry with a minimum $5 play.

Once your initial $5 play is locked in, your $55 in bonus lineups will be credited to your account instantly.