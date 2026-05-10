Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups Ahead of Sunday NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than playoff basketball, and if you are looking to elevate your action tonight, I’ve got a real chance for us to secure a nice pay day. By signing up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55, new users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers showdown. All you have to do is sign up, play $5, and you will automatically get $55 in free lineups.

This offer is strictly for new players and can be applied directly to your entries for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, or any other NBA playoff game on the board this week. We’re in this together, so let’s get those lineups built and chase some bigger payouts.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for the NBA Playoffs

Before we start handicapping tonight’s action, let’s make sure you have the exact details on this sign-up offer. When I’m putting together my own strategy, I always make sure to maximize the platform’s bonuses first. Here is the complete breakdown of the current welcome bonus available for new players:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified May 10, 2026

To take full advantage of this Boom welcome offer, new customers just need to make a $5 entry. Boom will then reward you with $55 in free lineups to use on the platform. It’s a simple, straightforward way to build more sophisticated entries without risking a massive chunk of your own bankroll upfront.

This promotion is perfectly timed for the May 10 playoff matchup between the Knicks and 76ers. Remember, to claim these free lineups, you must be a new user, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state.

NBA Totals for Sunday

If you want to put your Boom promo to use, tonight’s playoff slate features massive star power and some high-scoring expectations. When I’m building my entries, I look closely at the numbers to find my key players. Below are the five highest player points projections for tonight’s games, featuring stats pulled straight from their recent playoff performances:

Player Opponent PPG in the PLayoffs Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson Philadelphia 76ers 28.0 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Minnesota Timberwolves 21.9 25.5 Joel Embiid New York Knicks 24.0 25.5 Tyrese Maxey New York Knicks 24.4 25.5 Anthony Edwards San Antonio Spurs 19.4 24.5

Let’s talk strategy. Jalen Brunson leads the pack alongside Victor Wembanyama with a points line set at 26.5. Brunson has been the absolute offensive engine for the Knicks, averaging a massive 28.0 points per game during the playoffs. He draws a tough road matchup against the Sixers, but if you expect his high-volume scoring to continue, he’s a prime target for your Boom lineup.

On the other side of that same Eastern Conference clash, the 76ers boast two stars with 25.5-point totals: Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Maxey is currently averaging 24.4 playoff PPG, slightly edging out Embiid’s 24.0 PPG. Embiid is listed as probable as he manages a hip injury. If he suits up, both he and Maxey will be tasked with cracking a Knicks defense heavily reliant on an impressive 18.4 net rating. I’ll be watching Embiid’s morning line status closely before locking in my final card.

Out West, Victor Wembanyama matches Brunson’s 26.5-point prop for his matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Oddsmakers clearly expect a massive scoring surge from the Spurs standout, even though he is averaging 21.9 points per game in these playoffs.

Meanwhile, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards rounds out the top five with a line of 24.5 points against San Antonio. Sitting at 19.4 points per contest in the postseason, Edwards will be looking to push past his average and give the home crowd a show.

Guide for Using the Boom Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is an incredibly straightforward process. To unlock the WTOP55 offer and get your free lineups ahead of tip-off, just follow my playbook:

Create an Account: Register a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 to qualify for the welcome offer. Play $5 to Get $55: To activate the bonus, fund your account using one of Boom’s secure payment methods and play at least $5 on your first lineup.

Once you play that initial $5, Boom will credit your account with $55 in free lineups.