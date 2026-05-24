Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the Boom promo code WTOP55 to unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs. This deal is simple: sign up here and play $5 to get $55 in lineups.

This promotional offer is strictly for new users only. It is the perfect boost whether you are handicapping today’s Thunder vs. Spurs game, looking ahead to other NBA matchups throughout the week, or even branching out to make picks on MLB players.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Lineups

If you are gearing up for the postseason clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Before the action tips off at the Frost Bank Center, review the essential details of the promotion below.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Lineups Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

The Boom promo code WTOP55 unlocks a serious value play: a guaranteed $55 in lineups just for making a qualifying $5 entry. If you have felt intimidated by building complex tickets with multiple legs in the past, this is your chance to experiment with house money. You can key in on the Thunder to run up the score on the road, back the Spurs to defend their home court, or even pivot to the baseball diamond if you spot a real chance for a payout on some MLB props.

Keep in mind that this bankroll builder is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the offer, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your new account is verified, your $55 in lineups will be ready to deploy.

Totals for Game 4 in San Antonio

Let’s get to the fun part: handicapping the board. With your bonus secured, it is time to build a winning slip for tonight’s game. The Boom platform offers a wide variety of player props, but I always look at the biggest stars first because that is where we can often find the clearest data. Below is a look at the five players with the highest consensus over/under point totals for the matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 3.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 5.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 7.5

When we compare these lines to what these guys are actually doing in the postseason, a few clear betting angles emerge. I’m placing my entries based on the math, and right now, the data tells us to fade a couple of stars.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carries the highest points prop at 29.5, but he is currently averaging 28.5 points per game. Because his line sits a full point above his postseason production, the smart money leans toward the under. Similarly, Victor Wembanyama’s 24.5 points line feels a bit inflated; the Spurs big man is averaging 22.4 points per contest, making the under a statistically sound choice.

On the flip side, we have a real chance to capitalize on a pair of San Antonio playmakers. Stephon Castle boasts a point total of 16.5, yet he is pouring in 19.6 points per game. De’Aaron Fox offers an even wider gap, with a 14.5 point total despite averaging 18.5 points so far this postseason. Based on the hard numbers, both Castle and Fox are well-positioned to clear their points projections tonight.

How to Apply the Boom Promo Code

Claiming this welcome bonus before the Thunder and Spurs take the court is quick and easy. We’re in this together, so just follow my playbook to get your new account funded and ready to go:

Sign Up: Ceate a new account here . You will need to register by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is the most important step—ensure that Boom promo code WTOP55 is entered during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer. Make a Play: Link one of Boom’s secure payment methods and make your initial $5 play.

Once your secure $5 entry clears, Boom will instantly reward you with $55 in lineups.