Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for NBA, MLB Weekend Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If we are looking to get in on the NBA postseason action and chase a nice pay day, we have a massive opportunity in front of us. Sign up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55 to unlock an incredible welcome offer: simply play $5, and you get $55 in lineups ahead of the heavyweight showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

This welcome offer is strictly for new users only. Once your account is set up, you can use your $55 in bonus lineups to build entries for this Thunder vs. Spurs game, any other NBA matchup happening today, or any game on the schedule throughout the rest of the week. There is nothing better than going after a big payout when you have a massive head start.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Daily Fantasy

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, get $55 in lineups Date Last Verified May 22, 2026

Info for the $55 in Lineups

I always look for the best ways to maximize our bankrolls, and this one is as straightforward as it gets. New Boom customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a highly lucrative entry boost. By signing up and playing just a $5 entry, you will instantly receive $55 in lineups.

We can immediately put these bonus lineups to use on the highly anticipated postseason showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. Whether you want to back a member of the Thunder or key a Spurs player in your entries, this Boom offer gives us a real chance to construct a winning parlay without sweating a massive initial investment.

How to Use the Boom Promo Code for Thunder-Spurs

With our bonus lineups loaded into our Boom account, it’s time to start doing a little handicapping. Let’s look at the morning line and build an entry using player props from tonight’s showdown at the Frost Bank Center. Here is a look at the consensus over/under lines for the biggest stars stepping on the court:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 3.5 13.5 Stephon Castle 18.5 6.5 5.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 4.5 3.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 1.5 8.5

When I dive into the season statistics, the data reveals some clear advantages depending on how we want to build our Boom entry.

Starting at the top of the board, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander holds the highest point total for the matchup at 30.5 points. However, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 28.7 points per game through 10 postseason games. To me, that suggests the under is the smart value play. Similarly, Victor Wembanyama has his points line set at 24.5, but he is averaging 22.1 points per game so far in the playoffs, which also points me toward fading the over.

Conversely, San Antonio’s backcourt provides strong opportunities for the over. Stephon Castle is listed with an 18.5-point prop despite putting up an impressive 20.1 points per game across his 13 postseason appearances. His teammate, De’Aaron Fox, is set at just 14.5 points on Boom but has poured in 18.8 points per game.

Rounding out the top five, Chet Holmgren’s 14.5-point line is noticeably lower than his playoff average of 17.0 points per game. If I’m looking to back the over to build a winning ticket tonight, these three are prime candidates.

How to Register with the Best Welcome Offer

Claiming your $55 in lineups ahead of the May 22 clash between the Thunder and Spurs is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Boom offer: