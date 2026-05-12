Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for MLB Games, Timberwolves-Spurs

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If you are tired of sticking to standard, low-return entries and want a real chance at a nice pay day, we are in this together. Tonight’s NBA playoff showdown between the San Antonio Spurs and the Minnesota Timberwolves is the perfect opportunity to level up your strategy. New users can sign up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55 ahead of tip-off.

This welcome offer is designed strictly for new players, allowing you to play just $5 and instantly get $55 in free lineups. By claiming this promotion before the action starts, you can immediately use those bonus lineups to build out more sophisticated player prop entries and chase bigger payouts with confidence.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Picks

Here is exactly what you need to know to get started with this offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified May 12, 2026

This Boom promo code provides a fantastic opportunity for new Boom customers looking to get in on the action for tonight’s high-stakes postseason matchup. By signing up, entering the code, and placing a simple $5 entry, you will instantly receive $55 in free lineups.

Remember, this exclusive welcome offer is strictly available to new users. To qualify, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Boom operates.

Projections for Game 5

When I am handicapping a slate, I always start by looking at the highest projected point totals on the board. If you are looking to take advantage of player props for tonight’s game, here is a breakdown of the biggest stars we can target:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Anthony Edwards 26.5 4.5 6.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 3.5 12.5 De’Aaron Fox 17.5 5.5 3.5 Julius Randle 16.5 3.5 6.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5

At the top of the morning line, both Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama carry lofty 26.5-point consensus totals. When analyzing the matchup data, I am seeing a massive structural advantage for San Antonio. The Spurs are operating with an elite 13.4 Net Rate this postseason, while the Timberwolves are sitting at a negative -2.7 Net Rate.

Because the Spurs are drastically outscoring opponents per 100 possessions, my strategy suggests leaning heavily toward the over on Wembanyama’s 26.5 points. San Antonio’s offense is absolutely humming right now. Conversely, Edwards faces a highly efficient Spurs defense, making the under on his 26.5 points the much safer, statistically supported play.

Wembanyama also carries a massive 12.5 rebounds prop. While San Antonio is solid on the glass (51.1% Total Rebound Percentage), the Timberwolves are actually superior in that department, grabbing 53.0% of available rebounds. That kind of resistance from Minnesota makes me cautious; it could seriously complicate Wembanyama’s path to hitting his rebounding over.

Meanwhile, De’Aaron Fox (17.5 points) and Julius Randle (16.5 points) sit just behind the top tier. Given the stark contrast in team Net Rates, our overall strategy should be favoring scoring overs for players attacking Minnesota’s defense, while remaining cautious on Timberwolves players trying to keep pace against San Antonio’s overwhelming dominance.

Boom Promo Code Unlocks $55 in Lineups

To get your bonus lineups in time for tonight’s game, you need to follow a few simple steps. I am placing these exact same types of entries, and having that extra capital makes trying out exotic bets far less intimidating.

Create an Account: Register a new account here . You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your legal eligibility. Enter the Boom Promo Code: Ensure you input promo code WTOP55 during the registration process to qualify for the welcome offer. Make Your First Play: Deposit and place an entry of at least $5 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. This initial $5 play is the minimum amount required to successfully activate your instant reward.

To get the absolute most out of this Boom offer, you cannot just create an account and sit on the sidelines. The key to unlocking that $55 value is ensuring your very first entry is at least $5. Once you make that initial $5 play, Boom drops the $55 in free lineups directly into your account.

Nothing is better than playing with house money. You can take that $55 and use it to build multiple player prop entries, mix and match your overs and unders on guys like Wembanyama and Edwards, and chase those larger payouts without risking your own initial bankroll.