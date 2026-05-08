Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Knicks-Sixers, Wolves-Spurs

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Create a new account using the new Boom promo code WTOP55 to capture a no-brainer welcome offer in time for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Make a $5 play for Knicks vs. Sixers Game 3 or any other game after clicking here and signing up to get $55 in free lineups credited to your account.

After signing up and making your initial deposit, you will be just one step away from securing your welcome reward. Completing a $5 play for any game releases the $55 in free lineups, and we will take you through how all of that will work within the Boom app so you know what to expect after signing up.

The headlining options for tonight are in the NBA, as we have two playoff matchups to consider. First, the Knicks look to take a 3-0 series lead on the road against the Sixers tonight. Key variables for tonight’s game are the statuses of OG Anunoby and Joel Embiid. Later on, the Spurs take on the Timberwolves on the road in Game 3 as that series is tied at 1-1. The NHL also provides two options tonight with Game 2 of Canadiens vs. Sabres and Game 3 of Golden Knights vs. Ducks. Users can also lock in picks for a full slate of MLB games.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: $55 In Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 8th, 2026

The most advantageous part of this offer is that you do not have to worry about the result of your initial $5 play. Once you hit submit on that, you will have the $55 in lineups credited to your account. When it comes to building your initial play, you will have to make at least two selections for players in tonight’s games. Once you do that, risk just $5. You will have the ability to pick higher or lower for several statistical categories across many sports. Sign up now to maximize your options for tonight’s games.

NBA Friday Playoff Projections With Boom

When you are looking into tonight’s NBA Playoff slate, you will find these projections for star players:

Jalen Brunson: 26.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists

Joel Embiid: 26.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Tyrese Maxey: 25.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 5.5 assists

Karl-Anthony Towns: 20.5 points / 11.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Mikal Bridges: 14.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists

Victor Wembanyama: 25.5 points / 12.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists

Anthony Edwards: 23.5 points / 4.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Julius Randle: 18.5 points / 6.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Stephon Castle: 15.5 points / 5.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists

De’Aaron Fox: 17.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 5.5 assists

As we mentioned before, Embiid’s status is up in the air after missing Game 2, even though he has some projections available at the moment. Make selections for two or more of these markets to activate your offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Sign-Up Process

To get started with this offer, you will have to click here or on any of the other links on this page. There, you will be asked to input identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more, to create your new profile. Next, make a deposit with a secure payment option, like a debit card. From there Make your picks for tonight’s games (at least two picks) and risk at least $5 with this initial play to unlock your $55 in lineups.