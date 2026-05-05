Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to get in on tonight’s action—featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Oklahoma City Thunder—I’ve got exactly what we need. By signing up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55, new users can unlock a fantastic welcome offer.

Just sign up, play $5, and you’ll instantly get $55 in free lineups. We are in this together, and this extra ammunition is exactly what we need to confidently target player props and chase those bigger payouts across this week’s NBA slate.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Action

Before we dive into handicapping tonight’s matchups, let’s look at the morning line on this exclusive Boom sign-up bonus. Here is a quick cheat sheet for new users:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

To take full advantage of this Boom welcome offer for the upcoming Eastern and Western Conference battles, you just need to be a brand-new customer. When you register, enter the promo code, and play your first $5 entry, you are automatically credited with $55 in free lineups.

It really is that simple. I love this strategy because it gives us a real chance to build some sophisticated entries—maybe tying a few key players together in a parlay-style lineup—without risking a massive chunk of our own bankroll. Remember, this promotion is strictly reserved for new users who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Ways to Use the Lineups on Tuesday Night

If you are wondering how I’m playing my Boom promo tonight, targeting player point totals is where the real value is. Looking at the Lakers vs. Thunder and Cavaliers vs. Pistons games, we have some serious star power. Here are the five highest consensus points over/unders for tonight’s playoff slate, featuring their current playoff statistics:

Player Opponent Playoff PPG Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 33.8 31.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 32.4 29.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.5 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.2 20.5 Tobias Harris Cleveland Cavaliers 21.6 18.5

Let’s break this down. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the key to our lineup tonight with a consensus points line of 31.5. The Thunder star has been an absolute force this postseason, averaging 33.8 points per game in the playoffs. With an elite 32.9% usage rate against the Lakers, I am confidently plugging SGA into my entries to clear this total.

Over in Detroit, Cade Cunningham is staring down a lofty 29.5 points over/under against the Cavs. Cade is currently posting a staggering 32.4 playoff points per contest. Since he is outperforming his projected line by nearly three points per game on average, this prop is a fantastic anchor for our tickets.

Finally, the Lakers offer us two distinct angles with Austin Reaves and LeBron James. Reaves faces an inflated 21.5 total compared to his 18.5 playoff average, making him a potential fade. Meanwhile, LeBron sits at a 20.5-point prop line. With the veteran averaging 23.2 points per game on 43.2% shooting, backing King James to eclipse his total against OKC is a smart way to deploy those free lineups. Rounding out the board is Detroit’s Tobias Harris, whose 18.5-point line is noticeably lower than the 21.6 points he’s currently dropping for the Pistons.

How to Apply the Boom Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches and build your entries for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Lakers vs. Thunder? Activating your Boom welcome offer is a breeze. I’ve done it myself, and here are the exact steps you need to take to unlock your bonus funds: