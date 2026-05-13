Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons + MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to jump into the action tonight, using the Boom promo code WTOP55 is your best option to start off strong. Right now, new users who sign up here and play just $5 will get $55 in free lineups ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons.

I love finding ways to build a bankroll without risking the house, and this welcome offer is the perfect strategy to lock in some extra value before tip-off in Detroit.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Releases $55 in Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified May 13, 2026

If you are a first-time user, this is a fantastic opportunity to boost your bankroll for the Cavaliers and Pistons game. We are in this together, so here is the play: by signing up and entering the promo code WTOP55, all you need to do is play your first $5, and Boom will instantly reward you with $55 in free lineups.

To qualify, you just need to be a brand-new customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state. Once you check those basic boxes, you’ll be fully equipped with extra lineups to start handicapping tonight’s NBA playoff slate.

Ways to Use Your NBA Lineups on Wednesday night

Now, let’s talk strategy. If we want to maximize our payouts, we need to look at the board and find the smartest angles. Here is a look at the consensus player props for the biggest stars in tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 Cade Cunningham 26.5 9.5 5.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Tobias Harris 18.5 1.5 6.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 3.5 7.5

Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham headline the slate, both staring down a heavy consensus points total set at 26.5. Cunningham is also looking at a massive 9.5 assists line. When I’m handicapping Cunningham’s rebounds (5.5), I immediately look at the glass.

In these NBA playoffs, the Pistons boast an impressive 53.1% Total Rebound Percentage compared to the Cavaliers’ 50.7%. That statistical edge means Cunningham should see plenty of rebounding opportunities, making the over a very strong play.

For Mitchell, hitting that 26.5 point mark is going to be a battle. Detroit has a solid Net Rate of 4.3 this postseason, showing a sturdy defensive and offensive balance that usually limits easy scoring runs. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s Net Rate of 1.8 points to a slightly tighter margin of overall efficiency.

Further down the board, James Harden and Tobias Harris both sit at 18.5 points. Since Detroit is controlling the boards at such a high clip, Harris has a great chance to grab extra possessions and push past his points prop. On the flip side, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley could face heavy resistance hitting his 7.5 rebounds line. Factoring in Detroit’s overall positive Net Rate and rebounding advantage, taking the under on some of Cleveland’s counting stats is the savvy move for your Boom promo lineups.

Applying the Boom Promo Code Today

Ready to get started? I’m making these picks myself, and getting set up is incredibly simple. To claim your bonus for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game, you will need to create and register a new account on the Boom platform here . During sign-up, just provide your standard personal information to verify your identity.

Most importantly, make sure you enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 when prompted. This is the key to linking your account to this specific welcome offer.

Once your account is verified, make a deposit using one of their secure payment methods and play your first $5. As soon as you place that initial $5 entry, Boom will unlock your $55 in free lineups. There’s no complex math or massive deposits required here—just a straightforward way to get a lot of extra ammunition for your player projections.