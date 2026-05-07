Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons + Lakers-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a sharp edge and hitting a nice pay day during the NBA playoffs. If you’re looking to get in on the postseason action, I’ve got a fantastic way to build your bankroll. New users can unlock a lucrative welcome offer when signing up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55.

This exclusive promotion is designed strictly for new players: simply sign up, play $5, and you’ll get $55 in free lineups. Whether you want to build a ticket for tonight’s clash between the Pistons and Cavaliers or save your promotional funds for another NBA playoff game happening later this week, this introductory offer provides maximum flexibility to kickstart your entry into the daily fantasy sports platform.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Postseason Action

Before locking in your daily fantasy basketball picks for the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, make sure you take full advantage of the current welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the promotion available to new users:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified May 7, 2026

To activate the welcome offer, new customers simply need to create an account, enter the promo code, and make a first-time play of $5. Once that initial entry is completed, users are instantly credited with $55 in free lineups. This gives you plenty of extra ammunition to dive right into the NBA postseason slate, including tonight’s pivotal Eastern Conference showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

Keep in mind that this exclusive promotion is available strictly to new Boom customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your account is funded and the bonus is applied, you can immediately begin handicapping your daily fantasy entries, picking player props, and getting closer to the NBA action.

Ways to Use Your Lineups on Thursday Night

If you are looking to put your Boom promo to use, tonight’s playoff matchups feature a slate of star-studded options. When I’m looking at the morning line, several heavy hitters have points props that immediately stand out. Here are the five highest player points over/unders for tonight’s games:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 30.6 28.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 31.2 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 23.1 23.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.7 20.5 James Harden Detroit Pistons 20.8 18.5

When I’m handicapping this slate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops the board with a consensus points total of 28.5 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gilgeous-Alexander has been an absolute offensive machine for the Thunder during the NBA playoffs, boasting an average of 30.6 points per game and shooting 54.8% from the field. With the Lakers sporting a modest 1.2 Net Rating this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is in a prime spot to continue his scoring dominance.

In Detroit, Cade Cunningham also enters the night with a massive 28.5 over/under against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cunningham has been shouldering the load for the Pistons in the postseason, putting up an incredible 31.2 points per game on a 34.5% usage rate. The Cavaliers bring a tight defense and positive Net Rating (1.8), but Cunningham’s sheer volume makes him a major focal point for prop bettors.

Meanwhile, LeBron James looks to carry the Lakers against an elite Oklahoma City squad boasting an 18.6 Net Rating. With Luka Dončić sidelined due to a hamstring injury, James will be relied upon heavily. His 20.5 consensus line sits comfortably below his playoff average of 23.7 points per game, making him an incredibly intriguing option for your Boom card.

Finally, the Cavaliers’ backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden present solid targets as they take on a Pistons team currently allowing a healthy pace of play.

Signing Up with the Boom Promo Code

To ensure you get the maximum value out of your new account, follow these activation details: