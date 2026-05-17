Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons by using Boom promo code WTOP55. By playing a $5 entry, new users receive $55 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome offer provides the perfect opportunity to instantly boost your daily fantasy bankroll and start building player prop entries for the Cavaliers and Pistons clash. New daily fantasy players can hit the ground running on the NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship or any other sport this weekend.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Unlocks $55 in Free Lineupw

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, get $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Last Verified On May 17, 2026

New Boom customers looking to build daily fantasy entries for the upcoming clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons can take advantage of a highly lucrative and straightforward welcome offer. By signing up and playing an initial lineup of just $5, users will automatically receive $55 in free lineups to explore the different NBA markets available on the platform.

To successfully claim this offer, players must be strictly new Boom customers creating an account for the first time. Additionally, users must meet their local jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state to qualify for the free lineups.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers DFS Projections

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Cade Cunningham 27.5 8.5 5.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Tobias Harris 18.5 1.5 6.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 3.5 8.5

Cade Cunningham enters the matchup with the highest projected point total on the board at 27.5. The underlying data suggests an expectation for him to clear this mark, making the higher side of his projection an appealing option for daily fantasy lineups.

Donovan Mitchell sits just behind him with a 26.5 points projection. Similar to Cunningham, the market expectations lean toward Mitchell surpassing this total.

Evan Mobley is projected for a solid 15.5 points, and data indicates the expectation is for him to exceed that figure as well. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris also sees a slight edge favoring the higher side of his 18.5 points projection.

Interestingly, James Harden’s 18.5 points projection is the outlier. The data suggests he might fall short of his projected points mark, making him the only player among this top group where the lower side is the favored daily fantasy play.

How to Activate Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Getting started ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons is a straightforward process, but using promo code WTOP55 is required to secure your welcome offer. First, download the Boom app and create your new account by registering with standard personal information.

Once your account is successfully verified, you will need to make an initial deposit using one of the available secure payment methods. To trigger the offer, you must construct and play a daily fantasy lineup of at least $5.

Once that initial $5 entry is played, Boom will automatically credit your account with $55 in free lineups. This structure allows new users to maximize their value and explore the various daily fantasy options on Boom with significantly enhanced playing power right from the start.