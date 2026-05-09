Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the Boom promo code WTOP55 unlocks one of the best new daily fantasy offers out there in time for a busy day in sports. Complete a $5 play for any of today’s NBA or NHL postseason games and get $55 in free lineups credited to your account. Click here to register.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer Details

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 9, 2026

This offer is very simple and stress-free, as you do not have to worry about the result of your initial $5 play. No matter what, you will have the $55 in free lineups credited to your account. We will show you how it all works within the app so you will know what to expect when you sign up. We have two NBA Playoff games today. In the afternoon, the Detroit Pistons go on the road in Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After winning the first two games, Detroit looks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead with a road win. Later on, the defending champion Thunder will try to do the same as they go on the road to play the Lakers. Additionally, fans can take advantage of today’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. The first matchup is Game 4 of the Hurricanes vs. Flyers series, in which Carolina is looking to sleep. Later on, the Avalanche have a 2-0 series lead as they go on the road to play the Wild in Game 3. Sign up now and make your picks for the NBA, NHL or any other sport to get your $55 in free lineups.

Activating this offer is simple. When you go through the registration process and make your first deposit, you will be one step away from securing your $55 in free lineups from this offer. From there, make at least two selections for today’s games. This will enable you to risk at least $5 with your initial play to unlock your $55 in free lineups right away. When you sign up now, you will maximize your choices for today’s action.

Saturday NBA Projections With Boom

With the NBA expected to get a ton of attention, take a look at these projections before making your initial $5 play:

Pistons @ Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists Cade Cunningham: 26.5 points / 5.5 rebounds / 9.5 assists James Harden: 19.5 points / 4.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists Evan Mobley: 15.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists Jalen Duren: 13.5 points / 10.5 rebounds / 1.5 assists

Thunder @ Lakers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 29.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists LeBron James: 21.5 points / 6.5 rebounds / 7.5 assists Austin Reaves: 21.5 points / 4.5 rebounds / 5.5 assists Chet Holmgren: 16.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 1.5 assists Deandre Ayton: 9.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 0.5 assists



As discussed before, pick higher or lower for at least two of these markets to make your initial $5 play and unlock your $55 in free lineups.

Register With Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer

Register with this offer by clicking here and going through the sign-up steps. You will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. Make sure to input the code WTOP55 to secure this new offer, too. From there, make an initial deposit. This will cover your initial $5 play, which you can make after you make at least two selections for tonight’s NBA games and more.