Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA, MLB Picks

Registering with the Boom promo code WTOP55 unlocks one of the best new daily fantasy offers out there in time for a busy day in sports. Complete a $5 play for any of today’s NBA or NHL postseason games and get $55 in free lineups credited to your account. Click here to register.
Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer Details
|Boom Promo Code
|WTOP55
|New Boom User Offer
|Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed On
|May 9, 2026
Activating this offer is simple. When you go through the registration process and make your first deposit, you will be one step away from securing your $55 in free lineups from this offer. From there, make at least two selections for today’s games. This will enable you to risk at least $5 with your initial play to unlock your $55 in free lineups right away. When you sign up now, you will maximize your choices for today’s action.
Saturday NBA Projections With Boom
With the NBA expected to get a ton of attention, take a look at these projections before making your initial $5 play:
- Pistons @ Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell: 26.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists
- Cade Cunningham: 26.5 points / 5.5 rebounds / 9.5 assists
- James Harden: 19.5 points / 4.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists
- Evan Mobley: 15.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists
- Jalen Duren: 13.5 points / 10.5 rebounds / 1.5 assists
- Thunder @ Lakers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 29.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists
- LeBron James: 21.5 points / 6.5 rebounds / 7.5 assists
- Austin Reaves: 21.5 points / 4.5 rebounds / 5.5 assists
- Chet Holmgren: 16.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 1.5 assists
- Deandre Ayton: 9.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 0.5 assists
As discussed before, pick higher or lower for at least two of these markets to make your initial $5 play and unlock your $55 in free lineups.
Register With Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer
Register with this offer by clicking here and going through the sign-up steps. You will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. Make sure to input the code WTOP55 to secure this new offer, too. From there, make an initial deposit. This will cover your initial $5 play, which you can make after you make at least two selections for tonight’s NBA games and more.