Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim $55 Bonus for Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a marquee Eastern Conference clash to help us build our bankrolls. If you’re looking to get in on the action for tonight’s upcoming NBA matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, you can sign up here with the Boom promo code WTOP55.

We’re always looking for an edge when handicapping the board, and this new-user-only promotion gives us exactly that: simply play $5, and you will get $55 in lineups. First-time players can immediately put those extra funds to use and chase a nice pay day by targeting player prop markets in tonight’s Knicks versus Cavaliers showdown.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for NBA Daily Fantasy

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in lineups Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

For new Boom customers looking to elevate the excitement of the upcoming New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, this exclusive welcome offer provides an immediate boost to your arsenal. When you register a new account and play your first $5 entry, you will automatically receive $55 in lineups to use on the platform.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new users who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Whether you want to key on specific player statistics for New York or Cleveland, this Boom offer is a fantastic way to maximize your potential returns right out of the gate. We’re in this together, so let’s look at how to use these lineups effectively.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Game 2

If you are looking to utilize your Boom promo on tonight’s matchup, targeting the player prop market and building a smart lineup is a winning strategy. When I’m handicapping a game like this, I always look for discrepancies in the data. Below are the five players with the highest consensus point totals in tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers game, along with their assist and rebound lines.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 18.5 6.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 5.5 10.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 3.5 8.5

Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell headline the prop markets tonight, each boasting point totals well into the high 20s. But when we look at the team statistics, a very clear picture emerges for how we should build our entries.

The New York Knicks enter this matchup with a dominant 18.6 Net Rate this postseason, compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 1.9. Because the Knicks are outscoring opponents by such a wide margin per 100 possessions, I’m placing my bets on the Over for Jalen Brunson’s 27.5-point prop.

New York’s overwhelming overall efficiency should translate to plenty of scoring opportunities for their star guard. Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns (17.5 points) has a real chance to hit his over, bolstered further by the Knicks’ elite 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage, which should afford him easy second-chance points around the rim. Think of these two as the anchor or “key” to your lineups.

Conversely, Donovan Mitchell faces a daunting task. With his points prop set at 26.5, the data heavily leans toward the Under. Cleveland is going up against a Knicks squad that has effortlessly controlled the pace and margin of games. With New York hoarding available rebounds and dominating the net efficiency battle, Mitchell and the rest of the Cavaliers are going to struggle to find enough favorable possessions to eclipse that lofty scoring total.

Easy Steps to Register with the Boom Promo Code

Unlocking this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Knicks and Cavaliers matchup is a very straightforward process. Follow the steps below so we can get your account funded and ready for tip-off: