Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 No-Sweat Bonus for 76ers-Knicks, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Securing the Betr promo code WTOP offer is a great way to get started with one of the best daily fantasy offers out there. This comes at a perfect time with huge NBA and NHL postseason games like Sixers vs. Knicks and Flyers vs. Hurricanes. Click here and get a $200 no-sweat offer credited to your account.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For 76ers vs. Knicks, More

Betr Promo Code WTOP new Betr user offer $200 No-Sweat Offer Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed May 4th, 2026

Offer Overview

The mechanics of this Betr welcome offer are designed to let new customers hit the ground running with a distinct advantage. By providing two no-sweat entries of up to $100 each, the platform offers a built-in safety net. If an entry loses, your account is credited with a refund in Betr Bucks (max $200 total) to use on future picks.

On top of this baseline security, new users also receive a free pick simply for registering, adding immediate utility straight out of the gate. This promotion is an excellent vehicle for building entries, whether you are targeting the 76ers and Knicks at Madison Square Garden or pivoting to the Timberwolves and Spurs. Note that this offer is exclusively available for new Betr customers who meet local legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Betr NBA Promo Tonight

When constructing your Betr entries, comparing season averages to available prop lines is a fundamental recipe for success. To help you build data-backed, no-sweat entries, here is a look at the top player point totals for tonight’s clash at Madison Square Garden.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Joel Embiid 27.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 Tyrese Maxey 25.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 Paul George 16.5 VJ Edgecombe 12.5

Analyzing the underlying data reveals several distinct edges for tonight’s slate. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid holds the highest points prop of the night with a line of 27.5. Given that the star center is averaging an impressive 28 points per game during the postseason, the numbers point toward a logical lean on the over. Similarly, his teammate Tyrese Maxey faces a points prop of 25.5 but currently boasts a postseason average of 26.9 points per game, establishing another mathematically sound case to hit the over.

On the New York side, Jalen Brunson anchors the offense with a points prop set at 26.5. Because Brunson is averaging 26.3 points per game this postseason—sitting just shy of his prop line—this razor-thin margin suggests a cautious under is the sharper play. However, Knicks forward OG Anunoby presents significant statistical value. His points prop is listed at 17.5, yet he has consistently been lighting up the scoreboard with 21.5 points per game. The data strongly backs the over for Anunoby in this critical Eastern Conference matchup.

Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups

While the NBA provides plenty of volume, data-driven players can also utilize their no-sweat entries on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features two compelling matchups: the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Anaheim Ducks facing the Vegas Golden Knights. Your $200 in total no-sweat entries can be applied to player props in either of these high-stakes NHL matchups, allowing you to diversify your portfolio across multiple sports.

Activate Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward, step-by-step process. To claim your bonus and begin building your entries, follow these activation instructions:

Register for a New Account: Click here to initiate the sign-up sequence. Enter the Promo Code: You must input the Betr promo code WTOP during registration to successfully lock in this specific welcome offer. Verify Your Identity: Supply standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to authenticate and verify your new account. Build Your Entries: Once registration is confirmed, your account instantly qualifies for the $200 in total bonus value. This is structured as two distinct no-sweat entry tokens, each covering a maximum of $100.

After completing these steps, you are fully equipped to make calculated picks on the 76ers-Knicks matchup, the Timberwolves-Spurs game, or the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If either of your two qualifying entries loses, the statistical safety net activates, returning your entry fee in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 total refund).