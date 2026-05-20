Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No-Sweat Entries for Spurs-Thunder

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA postseason action can use Betr promo code WTOP to claim an exciting welcome offer ahead of Tuesday’s game. By signing up, new users will receive two $100 no-sweat entries; if either of those entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks up to a maximum of $200 total. Click here to start signing up.

This exclusive promotion is strictly for new users only and provides a perfect opportunity to build your daily fantasy sports entries for the upcoming game, or any other NBA matchup happening this week. The San Antonio Spurs have a 1-0 lead over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 Bonus for Thunder vs. Spurs

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 Bonus (Two Max Entries of $100 Each) + a Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2026

The Betr welcome offer provides a fantastic opportunity to get involved in the NBA postseason matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When you sign up and claim this promotion, you will receive two no-sweat entries to use on the game. If either of your selections comes up short, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total.

To add to the value, new users will also receive an additional free pick to use on the hardwood.

Please note that this exclusive promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers only. To successfully claim your no-sweat entries and your free pick for this Thunder vs. Spurs showdown, you must meet your specific jurisdiction’s age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

Tuesday Night NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to use your Betr promo code to build a player prop entry, there are plenty of intriguing options on the board for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 28.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Jalen Williams 15.5 Chet Holmgren 14.5 Devin Vassell 12.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters the contest with the highest point total on the board at 28.5. The Thunder star has been sensational this season, averaging 28.6 points per game, suggesting he is right on the mathematical bubble but positioned to hit the over. Meanwhile, his teammate Jalen Williams has a prop total set at just 15.5 points, which seems notably low considering he is scoring 22.3 points per contest. Taking the over on Williams for your entries is a choice well-supported by the season data. Chet Holmgren is another Oklahoma City standout whose 14.5 points prop sits comfortably lower than his 17.4 points per game average.

On the San Antonio side, Victor Wembanyama leads the way with a 25.5 points prop. Wembanyama is averaging 22.2 points per game this season, indicating the under might be the optimal entry choice here. However, the data points favorably toward the over for some of the supporting cast. Stephon Castle has a points prop of 16.5, but he has been producing 19.7 points per game. Similarly, De’Aaron Fox’s prop of 15.5 points trails his 18.8 points per game average. Both Castle and Fox present compelling, data-backed cases to go over their posted totals based on their overall season scoring production.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus for the upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup is a straightforward process. To activate the offer, simply follow these steps:

First, navigate to their website to create and register a new account. During the registration process, you will need to provide standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, email, and physical address, to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age requirements in your state.

Most importantly, you must enter the required promo code WTOP when prompted during sign-up. Successfully creating your account and applying this promo code will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This promotion is issued as two separate no-sweat tokens, each with a $100 maximum value.

Once your account is funded and ready to go, you can place your two entries on the Thunder vs. Spurs game or any other available NBA market. If either of your entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total), giving you another opportunity to build future picks and get back into the action.