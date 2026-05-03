Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus Magic-Pistons, NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing Betr promo code WTOP, eligible new players can unlock two no-sweat entries for up to $200 in bonuses. The premise of this new-user exclusive is simple: if either of your first two entries loses, you will receive your entry fees back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. Click here to sign up.

There is no shortage of options on Sunday in the NBA and NHL this weekend. New players can make picks on two different do-or-die games in the NBA with Cavaliers-Raptors and Pistons-Magic. Sign up with Betr and start reaping the rewards in a few simple steps.

Betr Promo Code for Cavaliers vs Raptors

Review the details below to claim your offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2026

By signing up before the action gets underway, you will receive two no-sweat entries to use on your favorite game projections. If either of these initial entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. On top of the no-sweat entries, new users will also receive a free pick to utilize on the platform.

This promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. With this safety net in place, you can comfortably lock in your predictions for the Cavaliers and Raptors with the peace of mind that an initial loss simply returns your stake as site credit for future postseason action.

Sunday NBA Player Projections

If you are looking to utilize your no-sweat entries, player projections offer an exciting way to get in on the action. Here is a look at the highest points over/under projections for the upcoming game.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Donovan Mitchell 24.5 RJ Barrett 23.5 Scottie Barnes 21.5 James Harden 20.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 Collin Murray-Boyles 13.5 Jarrett Allen 11.5

After claiming your welcome bonus, you can put your promotional entries to work on these star-studded props. The data from the 2025 postseason reveals some intriguing trends for the biggest names taking the court.

For the Raptors, RJ Barrett enters this matchup with a consensus points projection of 23.5. Barrett has been electric, averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting an incredibly efficient 50.5% from the floor and 42.1% from three-point range. Given these numbers, the data heavily supports him going over his projected total. Similarly, Scottie Barnes boasts a 21.5 points line, which feels notably low considering he is currently posting 24.2 points per game on 50.0% shooting. He looks like another prime candidate for the over.

On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell has the highest projection on the board at 24.5 points. However, Mitchell is averaging exactly 23.3 points per game in the postseason on 43.7% shooting. Given that he is falling just shy of his current line, a play on the under might be the statistically sound approach.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of tip-off is a simple and straightforward process.

To get started, new users must download the app and register a new account. During the sign-up process, you will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity and location. Crucially, you must enter promo code WTOP when prompted to ensure your new account is linked to the promotion.

Once your account is successfully registered and verified, you will trigger up to $200 in total bonus value. This promotion is explicitly structured as two separate no-sweat entry tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. You can apply these tokens to your preferred player projections for the matchup between Cleveland and Toronto.

If either of your qualifying entries happens to lose, the safety net activates: you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. These Betr Bucks can then be used to craft new entries throughout the remainder of the 2025 NBA Postseason.