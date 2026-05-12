Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Wolves-Spurs Game 5, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Betr promo code WTOP provides you with an easy way to capitalize on tonight’s pivotal Game 5 between the Timberwolves and Spurs and more. Click here to lock in your $200 no-sweat offer.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: $200 Wolves vs. Spurs No-Sweat

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed On May 12 by WTOP

The advantage of the current Betr welcome offer lies in its initial safety net. Right out of the gate, new users receive two no-sweat entries; if either entry happens to lose, your initial stake is completely refunded as Betr Bucks, capping at a maximum total of $200. Alongside this excellent downside protection, new users are awarded a free pick simply for registering.

This promotion arrives at an optimal time to tackle high-leverage NBA action, allowing you to easily apply your no-sweat entries or free pick toward player projections in this highly anticipated showdown. Keep in mind, this baseline advantage is exclusively available for new Betr customers who meet legal age requirements and are currently located within a participating state.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Wolves vs. Spurs

When navigating the board tonight, comparing betting lines against overall season statistics is a good recipe for success to uncover hidden value. Here is a look at the highest point totals for tonight’s game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards 26.5 Victor Wembanyama 26.5 De’Aaron Fox 17.5 Julius Randle 16.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 Jaden McDaniels 15.5 Devin Vassell 12.5

At the top of the slate, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama both carry lofty projections with point totals set at 26.5. However, the underlying data suggests targeting the under on both superstars could be the most mathematically sound approach. Edwards is currently averaging 21.5 points per game this postseason—a full five points shy of his prop line. Similarly, Wembanyama’s nightly baseline sits at 19.6 points per playoff contest, making a 27-point requirement a statistically significant leap. It should be noted that Edwards’ knee injury along with Wembanyama’s concussion and early exit from another game due to ejection play into these scoring averages.

Conversely, the numbers indicate a clear edge on a few secondary stars hitting the over. San Antonio’s Stephon Castle features a points prop resting at 16.5, despite averaging an impressive 18.9 points per game on 44.3% shooting from the floor. Deploying your bonus on Castle to exceed his total offers a highly favorable probability. De’Aaron Fox presents a comparable edge; his line sits at 17.5 points, while his season average is comfortably higher at 18.7 points per game. Applying your Betr promo code to fade inflated lines or ride steady, data-backed production gives you an optimal layer of protection.

Diversify Your Board: Today’s MLB Action

If you prefer to look beyond the hardwood, your Betr Bucks can also be utilized across other available sports markets. Today’s Major League Baseball slate presents several premier divisional and rivalry matchups to analyze:

Yankees vs. Orioles

Phillies vs. Red Sox

Cubs vs. Braves

These high-profile matchups offer excellent situations where you can apply your newly acquired bonus funds based on advanced metrics, such as isolating a hitter’s xwOBA against a starting pitcher’s barrel rate.

Sign Up Wtih Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to secure your edge for tonight’s game at the Frost Bank Center? Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to lock in your downside protection:

Register: Click here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to accurately verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must input the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to properly opt into the welcome promotion. Unlock Your Bonus Value: Successfully creating and verifying your account triggers $200 in total bonus value. This is structurally awarded as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Make Your Picks: Apply your no-sweat tokens to your preferred data-backed projections. If either of those initial entries loses, your entry fee will be credited back as Betr Bucks, up to the maximum total of $200.

Once Betr Bucks hit your account following a losing entry, you can immediately deploy them to capitalize on future NBA lines or any other available sports market.