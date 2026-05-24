Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Thunder-Spurs, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than tipping off an NBA night with some house money in our corner. If you are a new user looking to get in on the action, using the latest Betr promo code WTOP unlocks a fantastic welcome offer for tonight’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs game. When you sign up here , you’ll grab two no-sweat entries.

If either of your picks misses the mark, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. Whether we’re building a ticket for this Frost Bank Center showdown or playing the board on any MLB matchup, this new-user exclusive is the perfect way to start chasing a nice pay day with a little extra confidence.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Thunder vs. Spurs

Before we dive into the morning line and our favorite props, let’s look at the essential details you need to lock in this welcome offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified May 24, 2026

If you are a new Betr customer meeting the age requirements in an eligible state, you can take full advantage of this generous welcome offer for tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs matchup. By signing up and claiming the promotion, you unlock two no-sweat entries. If either of those entries happens to lose, Betr has our backs, refunding the entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks (up to $200 total).

On top of those two no-sweat entries, new users also snag a free pick just for registering. Whether you’re keying in on the visiting Thunder or backing the hometown Spurs in San Antonio, this safety net takes a lot of the intimidation out of building your first slip.

Totals for Game 4

With Oklahoma City and San Antonio squaring off, we can use our Betr promo code to target some of the most intriguing player props on the board. Below are the seven guys carrying the highest consensus point totals for tonight’s game.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 Victor Wembanyama 24.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 Jalen Williams 13.5 Devin Vassell 13.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5

Now, let’s talk strategy. I’m placing my focus on a few standout options based on how these guys have performed throughout the 2025 postseason.

Stephon Castle presents one of the most compelling values on the board right now. With his points prop sitting at 16.5, the data tells us he has a real chance to push past that number. He is currently averaging an impressive 19.6 points per game in the postseason while shooting 47.3% from the field.

On the flip side, we have to handicap the biggest stars a bit more carefully. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander owns the highest prop of the night at 29.5. While SGA is always a threat to explode, he is averaging 28.5 points per game this postseason. If we expect a typical outing, he falls just short of that line.

Similarly, Victor Wembanyama enters tonight with a consensus line of 24.5 points. The Spurs phenom has been stellar, but his postseason scoring average sits at 22.4 points per game. He would need a slightly above-average scoring night to clear his mark, making the Under a tempting play to consider.

Finally, I’m definitely keying Chet Holmgren. His points prop is hanging at a highly manageable 13.5—more than three points below his postseason average of 16.7. Shooting a hyper-efficient 58.0% from the floor, Holmgren is positioned as a prime candidate to cruise past the Over.

Betr Promo Code Guide for New Users

Ready to build that winning ticket? Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs tip-off is incredibly simple. Just follow my step-by-step guide to get your account set up and lock in your no-sweat entries: