Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Thunder-Lakers, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can use Betr promo code WTOP and unlock $200 in bonuses ahead of the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers. This exclusive offer provides you with two $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to start signing up.

If either of your initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether you want to utilize this promotion for the Thunder vs. Lakers showdown or apply it to any other NBA game happening this week, this offer provides an excellent safety net to begin building your basketball entries on Betr.

Betr Promo Code for Thunder vs. Lakers

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 2 $100 No-Sweat Entries Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2026

When you register using the latest Betr promo code, you unlock two no-sweat entries to use on this thrilling postseason clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers. The mechanics of the promotion are straightforward: if either of your qualifying entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fees back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a combined maximum of $200. As an added incentive to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports predictions, new users will also receive a free pick upon sign-up.

Keep in mind that this welcome bonus is exclusively available for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries and the additional free pick, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state when registering and placing your picks.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game 3 Player Projections

With your no-sweat entries secured, it is time to look at the board. Prop markets for this Lakers-Thunder matchup are loaded with intriguing totals for the biggest stars on the court.

Here are the highest consensus point totals currently available for the game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 29.5 LeBron James 21.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 Ajay Mitchell 16.5 Chet Holmgren 15.5 Rui Hachimura 14.5 Marcus Smart 11.5

For the Lakers, LeBron James stands out. His point total is set at 21.5, which is notably lower than his season average of 23.6 points per game. Given his scoring consistency in the playoffs, the data suggests leaning toward the over for James. Conversely, his teammate Austin Reaves has an over/under set at 21.5 points. Reaves has averaged 19.0 points per game through his first four outings, meaning an under pick aligns closely with his recent production.

On the Thunder side, Chet Holmgren presents a compelling discrepancy. Holmgren has been highly efficient, averaging 19.2 points on 58.3% shooting from the field. With his points prop sitting down at 15.5, the data strongly supports taking the over. Meanwhile, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces a tight 29.5 total. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 29.2 points per game on a 32.3% usage rate, making his total a near-perfect reflection of his current output and a trickier call for your Betr slip.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this new-user welcome offer ahead of the Thunder vs. Lakers matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:

Register Your Account: Create your new profile by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration flow, you must enter promo code WTOP to ensure the offer is applied to your account. Deposit and Play: Fund your account and build your entries.

By completing these steps with promo code WTOP, you will trigger the $200 in total bonus value. This promotion is issued as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. If either of your initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. These Betr Bucks can then be used to make future picks throughout the NBA postseason.