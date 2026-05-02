Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, Flyers-Hurricanes, Any Game

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New daily fantasy players can use Betr promo code WTOP to claim a massive welcome offer ahead of Saturday’s NBA and NHL games. This special promotion, available exclusively to new users, unlocks two no-sweat entries of $100 each. Click here to start signing up.
If either of your first two entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether you are building picks for the 76ers vs. Celtics showdown or looking at other games throughout the week, this introductory offer from Betr provides a practical safety net.
Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries
Review the essential details below to activate your new user promotion ahead of tip-off:
Betr Promo Code
WTOP
New Betr User Offer
$200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.)
Terms and Conditions
18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
Bonus Last Verified On
May 2, 2026
When you sign up, you receive two no-sweat entries. If either of your initial entries loses, your account is credited back with the entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. In addition to this generous safety net, new users also receive an exclusive free pick to use on the game.
Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries and free pick, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Additionally, users can apply this welcome offer across different sports. For example, if you prefer action on the ice, you can use your entries on the upcoming NHL matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes.
Celtics vs. 76ers DFS Preview
Here are the seven players with the highest consensus point totals for the upcoming game:
Player
Points Projection
Joel Embiid
26.5
Jaylen Brown
24.5
Jayson Tatum
24.5
Tyrese Maxey
23.5
Paul George
15.5
Payton Pritchard
12.5
Derrick White
10.5
Tyrese Maxey looks poised to eclipse his consensus line of 23.5 points. He is currently averaging a team-high 26.3 points per game while playing a heavy 40.2 minutes per game. The data suggests the over is a strong play for the dynamic 76ers guard.
Similarly, veteran Paul George has his consensus total set at a modest 15.5 points. Considering he is averaging 18.2 points per game on 48.7% shooting, the numbers point toward the over for George.
On the Boston side, Jayson Tatum has a high bar set at 24.5 points. However, the Celtics star has averaged just 23.3 points over six games so far this postseason. Because his output falls short of the current line, playing the under might be the data-backed move.
How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP
Follow these simple, step-by-step instructions to ensure your new account is set up and your bonuses are secured before tip-off:
Register: Navigate to their website to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity and confirm you are in a legal playing jurisdiction.
Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to opt into the promotion.
Unlock Your Tokens: Successfully creating your account with the promo code triggers the $200 in total bonus value. This safety net is provided as two separate $100 max tokens to use on your initial entries.
Make Your Picks: Place your entries on the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, or any other available market. Thanks to the welcome offer, if either of your first two entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (max $200 total).