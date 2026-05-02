Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, Flyers-Hurricanes, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2026

Celtics vs. 76ers DFS Preview

Player Points Projection Joel Embiid 26.5 Jaylen Brown 24.5 Jayson Tatum 24.5 Tyrese Maxey 23.5 Paul George 15.5 Payton Pritchard 12.5 Derrick White 10.5

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Register: Navigate to their website to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity and confirm you are in a legal playing jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to opt into the promotion. Unlock Your Tokens: Successfully creating your account with the promo code triggers the $200 in total bonus value. This safety net is provided as two separate $100 max tokens to use on your initial entries. Make Your Picks: Place your entries on the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, or any other available market. Thanks to the welcome offer, if either of your first two entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (max $200 total).