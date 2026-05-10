Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Any Mother’s Day NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the Betr promo code WTOP to get a $200 no-sweat offer. Make entries for Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game 4 or any other game knowing you will get a refund for a loss. Click here to register.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For Spurs-Wolves Game 4

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promotion Confirmed May 10th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Betr customers looking to dive into the postseason can take advantage of a compelling, data-backed welcome offer for the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. By registering a new account, you unlock two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial entries grades as a loss, Betr refunds the entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, capping out at a maximum total of $200. Furthermore, new users receive a free pick to utilize as they construct their entries for this critical game.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Betr customer who meets the platform’s minimum age requirements and is physically located within a participating state. With the postseason stakes high for both the Timberwolves and Spurs, these no-sweat entries—coupled with the bonus free pick—offer a pragmatic, low-risk method for capitalizing on the court action.

Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight On Spurs vs. Wolves Game 4

If you are planning to build an entry for tonight’s game, targeting player point totals is a highly effective way to utilize your Betr promo. Below are the highest points projections for the biggest stars taking the floor in this matchup.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards 25.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 Julius Randle 18.5 De’Aaron Fox 17.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 Jaden McDaniels 14.5 Ayo Dosunmu 11.5

The floor’s two premier stars share identical 25.5-point consensus lines, yet historical data suggests the under is the higher-percentage play for both. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is currently averaging 19.4 points per game in the postseason, creating a significant gap between his actual output and his 25.5 projection. Similarly, Victor Wembanyama enters tonight producing 21.9 points per game for the Spurs, making an over mathematically improbable based on his recent scoring volume.

Conversely, several players show positive expected value on the over. De’Aaron Fox’s line is 17.5 points, yet he averages a steady 18 points per game for San Antonio in this run. Spurs teammate Stephon Castle presents even higher measurable value; his prop is set at 16.5 points, but his postseason production sits at a robust 18.8 points per game.

The most notable statistical anomaly on the board, however, belongs to Minnesota’s Ayo Dosunmu. Listed with a modest 11.5-point prop, Dosunmu is currently averaging 17.1 points per game while shooting a highly efficient 53.8% from the field. The underlying metrics suggest a strong probability for him to eclipse his projected total tonight.

Expanding Your Entries: Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA postseason offers plenty of value, savvy bettors can also apply their Betr welcome bonus to the action on the ice. Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate features two compelling matchups that provide additional inventory for building your entries:

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Tracking player statistics across these critical NHL games provides another avenue for utilizing your no-sweat tokens, allowing you to diversify your portfolio across multiple sports.

Secure Your Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s game is a highly streamlined process. Follow these simple steps to secure your no-sweat entries:

Sign Up: Click here to initiate the account creation process. Register Your Details: Input your standard personal information—such as your full legal name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. This step is required to verify your identity and confirm you are located in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration flow, you must enter promo code WTOP. This specific action links the welcome offer to your new profile. Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified and funded, the promo code triggers your $200 in total bonus value. This is distributed directly to your account as two separate $100 maximum no-sweat tokens.

After activation, you can deploy these tokens to build your entries for the NBA or NHL postseason. If either of those first two entries loses, the promotional safety net activates, returning your entry fee in Betr Bucks (up to the $200 maximum limit) for use on future picks.