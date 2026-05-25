Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Handicapping the NBA playoffs can be a grind, but there is nothing better than walking into a crucial postseason clash with a little house money in your pocket. As the New York Knicks get ready to battle the Cleveland Cavaliers, new users can lock in a real chance at a nice pay day by signing up here with the Betr promo code WTOP.

I always tell my readers to take full advantage of these new-user deals: this specific welcome offer hooks you up with two no-sweat entries. If either of your first two picks misses the mark, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks—up to a $200 total bonus. Add in a free pick just for signing up, and we’ve got the perfect setup to attack tonight’s action.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 25, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this welcome offer delivers some serious value for our Knicks vs. Cavaliers predictions. When you register as a new customer, you immediately unlock two no-sweat entries. Think of it as a safety net while we hunt for a bigger payout. If either of your initial entries drops the ball, Betr has our backs by refunding the entry fee in Betr Bucks, capping out at a $200 total maximum. Plus, new users also get a free pick to jumpstart their playoff bankroll.

Just remember, this promotion is strictly for new Betr customers. To get in on the action, you need to meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Whether you are backing Jalen Brunson and the visiting Knicks or laying your predictions on Donovan Mitchell’s Cavaliers at home, having these no-sweat entries gives us the confidence to make bolder, more sophisticated picks.

Fantasy Totals for Game 4

If you are ready to put that welcome bonus to work right now, tonight’s player props market is loaded with value. Handicapping the morning line totals is where we find our edge. Here are the seven stars with the highest consensus points over/under props for tonight’s tilt:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Donovan Mitchell 26.5 Jalen Brunson 25.5 James Harden 18.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 Evan Mobley 15.5 OG Anunoby 15.5 Mikal Bridges 13.5

When I’m digging into the data for my own slips, I look for discrepancies between these set lines and the players’ actual postseason output to find a real chance at a hit.

For the visiting Knicks, Jalen Brunson is staring down a consensus points prop of 25.5. He has been an absolute scoring machine, averaging an impressive 27.8 points per game through 13 postseason contests. The math heavily suggests the over is a strong play here. I am also keying in on his teammate, OG Anunoby. His line sits at 15.5 points, but he is currently dropping 19.9 points per game. That makes backing Anunoby’s over another fantastic, data-driven option for our entries.

Flipping over to the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell holds the highest total prop on the board at 26.5. But here is the catch: through 17 postseason appearances, Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points. It is close, but playing the averages points toward a potential under.

Conversely, James Harden carries an 18.5-point line while actually putting up 19.6 points per game, indicating he has a solid chance to eclipse his projected total. By using these established averages as our guide, we can make sharp, informed picks to maximize our no-sweat entries on tonight’s action.

How to Register with the Betr Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer and getting those no-sweat entries locked in ahead of tip-off is a breeze. I am placing these picks right alongside you, so let’s walk through the exact steps to build your bankroll: