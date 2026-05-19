Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 No-Sweat Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for tonight’s clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can take advantage of the Betr promo code WTOP. Register here to start making picks on Game 1.

This exclusive welcome offer equips you with two no-sweat entries to use on tonight’s NBA slate. If either of those initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. Whether we are handicapping this highly anticipated Cavaliers-Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden or targeting any other NBA game this week, this new-user promotion ensures your first predictions come with a serious built-in backup plan.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Daily Fantasy

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified May 19, 2026

Details of the $200 in No-Sweat Entries

The Betr promo code unlocks a fantastic welcome bonus for fans gearing up for this massive NBA Postseason matchup. When you register as a new user, you score two no-sweat entries to use on your first picks. If either of these initial entries falls short, Betr has our backs by refunding the entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200.

Plus, new users will also receive a free pick to help build that first lineup—which is huge when you want to start pairing up props for bigger payouts. Keep in mind, this offer is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the platform’s age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. With the action broadcasting nationally on ESPN live from Madison Square Garden, this promotion offers the perfect way to get involved in the playoffs with an added layer of security.

Totals for Game 1

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 27.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 James Harden 19.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 Jarrett Allen 12.5

To help you put those no-sweat entries to work, let’s look at the board. When stacking your first lineup, we need to find the real value to give us a real chance at a solid payout. I am placing these bets by looking for guys outperforming their morning line.

New York’s Jalen Brunson boasts the highest prop tonight at 27.5 points. Through 10 postseason games, he is averaging 27.4 points. That line is razor-sharp—a true toss-up that I usually avoid when keying an entry. On the Cleveland side, Donovan Mitchell sits at a consensus 26.5 points. Since he is only averaging 25.6 across his 14 playoff appearances, fading him and targeting the under is a statistically sound move.

But the real value? We are finding that in the overs. Knicks wing OG Anunoby is sitting at a 16.5-point prop, despite scorching the nets with 21.4 points per game in his eight appearances. Smashing the over for Anunoby looks highly favorable.

Similarly, Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley has an open total of just 14.5 points, yet he is putting up 17.0 points per game. Cleveland’s James Harden also presents a great case, carrying a 19.5-point prop while averaging 20.1 points. Whether you build an entry around the Knicks’ scoring surges or the Cavaliers’ steady averages, these trends give us a distinct edge when using that welcome bonus.

Create an Account with the Betr Promo Code

Ready to finalize your predictions and chase that payout? Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before tip-off:

Register: Start the sign-up process here . Enter Your Details: Create your new account by supplying standard personal information—such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and location. Apply the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP when prompted. This exact code is required to lock in the promotional offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Build Your Entries: Put together your first lineup using the available NBA props we just broke down.

Once your account is set up with the promo code WTOP, you will instantly trigger up to $200 in total bonus value. This drops into your account as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. Apply these to your first two predictions.

If either entry loses, the safety net kicks in, and you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to $200 total). We can then use those Betr Bucks to craft new entries and keep the momentum going as the NBA playoffs roll on!