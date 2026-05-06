Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Wolves-Spurs, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Betr promo code WTOP offer, you will have a chance to put a $200 no-sweat offer to work with daily fantasy plays tonight. Make entries for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2 and more after you click here and register.

Betr Promo Code WTOP For Wolves vs. Spurs

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Offer Confirmed May 6th, 2026

New Betr customers looking to capitalize on the upcoming Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup can secure a high-value welcome offer by registering today. By signing up and entering the promo code WTOP, you unlock two no-sweat entries for the game. If either of those initial entries loses, Betr refunds your entry fee in Betr Bucks, capping at a maximum of $200 total.

As an added incentive to help you build your bankroll on this NBA showdown, new users will also receive a free pick. Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Betr customers. To claim your no-sweat entries and free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of your entry.

Betr NBA Projections Tonight For Wolves vs. Spurs

When applying your no-sweat entries, optimizing your selections based on underlying data is the best recipe for success.

Player Points Over/Under Prop Victor Wembanyama 27.5 Anthony Edwards 18.5 Julius Randle 18.5 De’Aaron Fox 17.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 Jaden McDaniels 14.5 Devin Vassell 12.5

Recent postseason production provides clear statistical leans for tonight’s slate. Victor Wembanyama carries the highest points prop of the night at 27.5. However, the center is averaging just 19 points per game through five postseason appearances. Based on this baseline, taking the under presents a logical, data-backed play for your Betr entry.

On the Minnesota side, Anthony Edwards faces a line of 18.5 points. He is averaging exactly 18.4 points per game on 40% shooting from the field, making his line a near coin-flip for players. Conversely, his teammate Julius Randle is generating 19.4 points per contest. This one-point positive differential indicates that Randle’s 18.5-point total offers actionable value on the over.

Another analytical focal point is De’Aaron Fox. Stepping up for San Antonio, Fox’s over/under is set at 17.5 points. Currently scoring 18.5 points per game while shooting an efficient 47.8% from the field, strong statistical indicators point toward him surpassing his projected scoring total tonight.

Whether you target the over on high-efficiency players like Fox and Randle or fade Wembanyama’s inflated projected total, the Betr welcome offer guarantees a built-in safety net on your first selections.

Stanley Cup Playoff Action

If you prefer to diversify your portfolio outside of the NBA, your no-sweat entries can also be applied to tonight’s crucial Stanley Cup Playoff games. The ice presents its own set of statistical edges in two prime matchups:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Applying the Betr welcome offer to these playoff fixtures gives you the exact same safety net, allowing you to back high-value props on the ice with up to $200 in entry protection.

Sign Up With Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your new-user bonus ahead of tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup is a streamlined process. Follow these systematic steps to secure your welcome offer: