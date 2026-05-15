Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Timberwolves-Spurs, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA postseason action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs can take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP before tip-off. This sign-up offer equips first-time players with two no-sweat entries, up to a $200 maximum total plus a free pick. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are building an entry for the Timberwolves-Spurs clash or targeting any other NBA game on the schedule this week, this new-user-only promotion serves as the perfect way to jumpstart your account with an early safety net. Betr will have options on Timberwolves-Spurs as well as the Eastern Conference matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unlock $200 in NBA Bonuses With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks) Plus a Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 15, 2026

The Betr welcome offer allows new users to secure two no-sweat entries to use on either NBA game. If either of your qualifying initial entries loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus, first-time players will also receive a free pick upon signing up, giving you another excellent avenue to get in on the playoff basketball action.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries and the bonus free pick, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when you lock in your Timberwolves or Spurs selections.

Friday Night NBA DFS Projections

With your Betr welcome offer locked in, you can start building your entries using a variety of exciting player projections. The clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs features a star-studded lineup with plenty of intriguing scoring markets.

Here are the seven players with the highest points over/under props for the game:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards 25.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 Julius Randle 17.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 Jaden McDaniels 14.5 Ayo Dosunmu 13.5

When evaluating these projections, comparing the set lines to current postseason averages can help inform your picks. For instance, both Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama share the highest point total on the board at 25.5. However, Edwards is currently averaging 21.3 points per game for the Timberwolves in the postseason, while Wembanyama enters the matchup scoring 20.4 points per game. Based strictly on these averages, the data suggests leaning toward the under for both franchise cornerstones.

While the NBA postseason provides excellent opportunities, the Betr app also offers extensive daily fantasy sports markets across other major events. If you prefer to diversify your entries, you can build picks featuring star players on the ice in the NHL, the diamond in MLB, or even on the course during the PGA Championship.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Claiming your sign-up bonus for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs game is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to lock in your no-sweat entries:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you input promo code WTOP when prompted. This required code is what qualifies you for the exclusive new-user bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Build Your Entries: Place your first entries on the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, or any other available market.

Completing these steps will officially trigger your $200 in total bonus value, which is distributed as two separate $100 max tokens. If either of these initial qualifying entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total) to use on future picks.