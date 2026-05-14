Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB Picks (May 14)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to dive into daily fantasy sports can use Betr promo code WTOP to unlock a valuable welcome offer ahead of Thursday’s MLB slate. This exclusive promotion gives first-time players up to $200 in bonus value by providing two separate $100 no-sweat entries. Click here to start signing up.

Additionally, new users receive a free pick for the MLB slate immediately at sign-up. This two-part welcome bonus is the perfect tool to build entries around marquee matchups like the Chicago Cubs taking on the Atlanta Braves or the San Francisco Giants facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betr should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the MLB season.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 Bonus

Here is a straightforward breakdown of everything you need to know about the current Betr welcome offer before you build your entries for the Cubs vs. Braves or Giants vs. Dodgers matchups:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 14, 2026

New Betr customers looking to get in on the upcoming MLB action can take advantage of a generous welcome promotion. By signing up, users secure two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If either of your first two entries (up to $100 each) does not hit, Betr will refund your entry fee in Betr Bucks, giving you another chance to play.

This safety net provides an excellent opportunity to explore DFS projections for intriguing matchups, such as the pitching duel between the Chicago Cubs’ Ben Brown and the Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale, or the National League West clash featuring Landen Roupp’s San Francisco Giants taking on Emmet Sheehan’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thursday Night MLB DFS Player Projections

When building your no-sweat entries, evaluating the underlying data is the best way to maximize your welcome offer. Here is a quick glance at the consensus DFS projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field, focusing on key hit and strikeout markets:

Player Hit Projections Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 Matt Chapman (SF) 0.5 Jung Hoo Lee (SF) 0.5 Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5

Diving into the statistics helps identify the sharpest DFS picks. For instance, Atlanta’s Chris Sale boasts a phenomenal 10.28 K/9 and a stellar 2.20 ERA this season. Given his massive strikeout upside against the Cubs, it might be a rough night for Chicago’s lineup.

Looking at the hitter projections, the data points favorably toward Los Angeles stars like Freddie Freeman securing a hit. Freeman enters this matchup batting a reliable .277, making his 0.5 hits projection a safe anchor. Conversely, Mookie Betts has struggled uncharacteristically this season, carrying a .171 batting average over his 41 at-bats. Fading the slump and looking at fewer than 0.5 hits is a sharp contrarian play. Over in Atlanta, Matt Olson continues to swing a hot bat with a .295 average and 29 extra-base hits, strongly supporting the higher projection on his hit total.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus before the first pitch of the Cubs vs. Braves or Giants vs. Dodgers matchups is a streamlined process. Just follow these simple steps to unlock your two no-sweat entries and free pick: