Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Knicks vs Cavaliers Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than NBA postseason basketball at Madison Square Garden. As the New York Knicks get ready to host the Cleveland Cavaliers, I want to make sure we are taking advantage of a real chance at a nice payday. If you are a new user, you can lock in a massive welcome by signing up here with the Betr promo code WTOP.

We’re talking about two no-sweat entries to kickstart your handicapping journey. If either of your initial entries loses, Betr has our backs—they will refund your entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether I’m playing tonight’s epic Eastern Conference showdown or looking ahead to the rest of the week’s NBA slate, this introductory offer is the perfect way for us to get some skin in the game.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Picks During the NBA Playoffs

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

Offer Overview: Building Our Bankroll

When you sign up using the Betr promo code ahead of tonight’s Knicks-Cavs clash, you are unlocking a seriously generous welcome package. I always look for ways to minimize risk while chasing bigger payouts, and this promo delivers. You get two no-sweat entries right out of the gate.

If either of those first two plays misses the mark, you get your entry fee back as Betr Bucks (up to $200 total). As a little icing on the cake, new users also receive a free pick on the platform, giving us an extra shot to get on the board while these two teams battle it out on the hardwood.

Keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your no-sweat entries and free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Betr legally operates.

Ways to Use Your Lineups for Game 2

With our welcome offer secured, we need a solid strategy. I’m looking right at the player prop markets for this matchup. Exotic bets and player totals might seem intimidating at first, but once you break down the numbers, it’s just about spotting the trends.

Here are the highest point totals the oddsmakers have set for tonight’s stars:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jalen Brunson 27.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 James Harden 18.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 Evan Mobley 14.5 Mikal Bridges 13.5 OG Anunoby 12.5

When I handicap these morning lines against their 2025 postseason production, a few sharp plays jump right out at me.

Let’s start with Jalen Brunson. He leads all players with a prop set at 27.5 points, and the Knicks guard has been lighting up the scoreboard, averaging 28.4 points per game across 11 postseason appearances. I’m placing my picks on the over—it’s a mathematically sound spot. I also love James Harden to go over his 18.5 mark; he has been consistently clearing that hurdle, putting up 19.7 points per game through 15 playoff matchups for Cleveland.

On the flip side, sometimes the smart money is on the under. Donovan Mitchell is a pure scorer, but his lofty 26.5-point line is just a hair above his current 25.9 postseason average. The same goes for Karl-Anthony Towns in New York. His over/under sits at 17.5, but he’s hovering at exactly 17.0 points per game. Backing the under on these two gives us a real chance to capitalize on the hard data.

Betr Promo Code Guide: Steps to Register

Claiming this bonus and getting in the trenches with me is an incredibly simple process. First, create your new account here . You will be prompted to drop in some standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, and email address—just to verify your identity and location.

Here is the crucial step: make sure you enter Betr promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. You need that exact code to trigger the welcome package.

Once your account is registered and verified, you instantly unlock that $200 in total bonus value. You will get two separate no-sweat entry tokens (carrying a maximum value of $100 each) to use right away on our favorite Knicks or Cavaliers player props.

If either of those initial entries falls short, the promotion kicks in, refunding your entry fee in Betr Bucks up to the $200 max. We can then turn around and use those refunded Betr Bucks to keep building our bankroll on future NBA picks.